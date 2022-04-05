English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

    Suven Pharma set to buy Casper Pharma for Rs 155 crore

    The target is a Hyderabad based SEZ (special economic zone) company in the GMR Aviation SEZ adjacent to the Hyderabad International Airport, engaged in the formulations business.

    CR Sukumar
    April 05, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

    The board of Hyderabad headquartered drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) has decided to acquire Casper Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (CPPL) for Rs 155 crore at its meeting held on April 5.

    CPPL is a Hyderabad based SEZ (special economic zone) company in the GMR Aviation SEZ next to the Hyderabad International Airport, engaged in the formulations business.

    The acquisition will make CPPL a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPL.

    CPPL has an installed capacity of 120 crore tablets and capsules and is ready for the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection expected in the next six months. As the unit is yet to reach commercially viable operations, the turnover details of the target company are not available, SPL told stock exchanges.

    SPL said CPPL is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of solid oral dosage formulations including tablets, capsules and liquid oral products through contractual arrangements with customers in the United States and other regulated markets.

    Close

    Related stories

    The acquisition of CPPL will be completed within 30 days from the closing of definitive agreements.

    SPL chairman and managing director Venkateswarlu Jasti had told Moneycontrol in February first week that the acquisition of CPPL could save a significant time of 3-4 years and efforts for them to build a world-class formulations facility. The USFDA-inspection-ready facility of CPPL is expected to commence revenue generation over the 6-9 months with several long-term contracts on hand, he had said.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Casper Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd #GMR Aviation SEZ #Hyderabad International Airport #SEZ #Special Economic Zone #Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd #US FDA
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 02:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.