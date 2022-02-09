Suven Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.59 crore, up 42.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.59 crore in December 2021 up 42.43% from Rs. 274.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.07 crore in December 2021 up 40.87% from Rs. 113.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.71 crore in December 2021 up 75.33% from Rs. 142.99 crore in December 2020.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.46 in December 2020.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 569.60 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)