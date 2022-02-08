MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Suven Pharma may buy Casper Pharma with FDA-ready plant

    The Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock on Tuesday closed at Rs 569.05, gaining 1.89% or Rs 10.55 over the previous close, on BSE.

    CR Sukumar
    February 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

    Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL), the Hyderabad headquartered drug firm into contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) and discovery research, has on 8 February decided to evaluate the acquisition opportunity of Casper Pharma Pvt Ltd (CPPL).

    The board of directors of SPL gave in-principal approval for evaluating the acquisition of CPPL, which has built an advanced pharmaceutical formulations facility at the special economic zone of the Hyderabad Airport and awaiting inspection of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    “We have signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Casper Pharma and appointed various agencies to take up legal, financial, and tax due diligence, which is expected to be completed over the next couple of weeks,” the SPL chairman and managing director Venkateswarlu Jasti told Moneycontrol.

    Jasti said the advanced formulations manufacturing facility of CPPL is awaiting the inspection and approval of the USFDA and the acquisition if decided and approved, could save a significant time of 3-4 years and efforts for SPL to build a world-class formulations facility.

    “The facility of CPPL has a capacity to produce 1.2 billion tablets/ capsules a year with an advanced manufacturing facility located over 13 acres of land at the GMR Aviation SEZ in Hyderabad and is ready for revenue generation in the 6-9 months with several long-term contracts on hand,” said Jasti.

    Close

    Related stories

    For the quarter ended December 2021, SPL reported a growth of 63.08% in total income at Rs 456.27 crore, up from Rs 279.77 crore a year ago, and an increase of 40.93% in post-tax profit at Rs 159.85 crore (Rs 113.42 crore). Jasti attributed the growth to periodic small-volume, high-value, specialised, and customer-specific product mix, which was not uniformly spread across quarters.

    The SPL stock on Tuesday closed at Rs 569.05, gaining 1.89% or Rs 10.55 over the previous close, on BSE.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Casper Pharma #GMR Aviation #Suven Pharmaceuticals #US Food and Drug Administration
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.