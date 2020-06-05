App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW solar plant at Gurugram

The plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the company's Gurugram facility by synchronising with the captive power plant, MSI said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commissioned a 5 mega watt (MW) solar power plant at Gurugram, in the national capital region.

With an investment of more than Rs 20 crore, the solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years, it added.

Close

Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually, the automaker said.

The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility, Haryana in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018.

With the latest project, the company's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW, it said.

"We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The company had introduced its first BSVI compliant petrol car in April 2019 and today its entire portfolio is BS VI compliant.

Cumulatively, the automaker has sold around 7.9 lakh BSVI vehicles till date.

The BSVI compliant petrol vehicles lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Gurugram #Maruti Suzuki #solar plant

