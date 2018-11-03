App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 10:44 AM IST

Week in 10 charts: Robust earnings, easing crude prices push market higher; rupee gains 1% versus the dollar

Volatility index (India VIX) was down 5.2 percent this week, while the largecap index rose 5.3 percent. Midcap and smallcap gained 7.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively

Rakesh Patil
Bulls reigned supreme in the market as the Nifty and Sensex rose 5 percent each week-on-week, amid positive earnings from India Inc, falling crude prices, rupee appreciation versus the dollar and easing trade war concerns between the US and China.

The Sensex rose 5 percent this week, or 1,662 points, to ending at 35,011.65. The Nifty surged 5.2 percent, or 523 points, to close at 10,553.

HDFC (21.77 percent) was the major contributor to the Nifty's gain followed by HDFC Bank (16.45 percent), Reliance Industries (13.21 percent), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC, 12.62 percent) and Maruti Suzuki (11.70 percent).

On a weekly basis, the rupee gained over a percent against the dollar as it ended Friday (November 2) higher by over a rupee at 72.43. Last Friday, the rupee ended at 73.46 against the dollar.

NIFTY

Volatility index (India VIX) was down 5.2 percent this week, while the largecap index rose 5.3 percent. Midcap and smallcap gained 7.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

The Nifty PSU Bank has outperformed other sectoral indices with a gain of 13.6 percent during the week.

NSE sector

On the BSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained the most in terms of market value, followed by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

mcap

 
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 10:44 am

