you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises buying Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1590 and target of Rs 1650 and Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325.

Benchmark indices saw a good start with the Sensex gaining more than 160 points amid consolidation on July 15, but it was a bad day for broader markets as the Nifty Midcap index fell 0.8 percent.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty IT index gaining nearly 3 percent and Pharma 1 percent but Bank and FMCG lost half a percent each.

The BSE Sensex gained 160.48 points to close at 38,896.71 while the Nifty 50 rallied 35.90 points to 11,588.40 forming a bearish candle (as the closing price is lower than opening) that resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily scale.

Close

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,540.93, followed by 11,493.57. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,627.03 and 11,665.77.

The Nifty bank closed at 30,445.95, down 155.50 points on July 15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,288.16, followed by 30,130.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,649.66, followed by 30,853.43.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 279, target of Rs 264

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 427, target of Rs 410

Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 86, target of Rs 78

Buy Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 126

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 714, target of Rs 732

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1590 and target of Rs 1650

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 6,000 and target of Rs 6,300

Sell IDFC First Bank with stop loss at Rs 43 and target of Rs 40.5

Sell Escorts with stop loss at Rs 540 and target of Rs 505

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 583 and target of Rs 560

Buy NIIT Tech above Rs 1356 with stop loss of Rs 1340 and target of Rs 1395


Buy Sun Pharma around Rs 420 with stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 444




Sell Eicher Motors below Rs 18,730 with stop loss of Rs 18,950 and target of Rs 18,100


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:35 am

