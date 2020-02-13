Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The market continued its rally for the second consecutive session on February 12 after the positive momentum in global peers amid reports that the risk of coronavirus spreading further is fading away.

The BSE Sensex climbed 349.76 points to 41,565.90, while the Nifty50 rose 93.30 points to 12,201.20 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,153.07, followed by 12,104.93. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,240.57 and 12,279.93.

Nifty Bank closed at 31,492.90, up 0.61 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,397.87, followed by 31,302.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,588.27 and 31,683.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1310

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 575

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1800, target of Rs 1885

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1420, target of Rs 1475

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 500, target of Rs 550

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1696 for target of Rs 1750

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 127 for target of Rs 136

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 238 for target of Rs 224

Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 168 for target of Rs 185

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Escorts with target at Rs 900 and stop loss at Rs 870

Buy ICICI Bank with target at Rs 560 and stop loss at Rs 545

Sell Bank Of Baroda with target at Rs 85 and stop loss at Rs 89

Sell Tata Power with target at Rs 54 and stop loss at Rs 57

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​