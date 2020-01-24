Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

After three consecutive days of losses, the Indian market benchmark Sensex settled in the green on January 23, supported by select heavyweights such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.

Market experts attributed the rebound in the market to the modest fall in crude oil prices and positive Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies, including L&T and Axis Bank.

The BSE Sensex rose 271 points to 41,386 while Nifty 50 closed with gains of 73 points at 12,180.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,119.93, followed by 12,059.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,214.83 and 12,249.37.

Nifty Bank closed 0.99 percent up at 31,004.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,721.2, followed by 30,438.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,187.1 and 31,370.1.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 485

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 565

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2040, target of Rs 2100

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 179, target of Rs 193

Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 374

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1533 for target of Rs 1580

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 775 for target of Rs 806

Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 472.5 for target of Rs 452

Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 844 for target of Rs 888

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy M&M Financial with target at Rs 375 and stop loss at Rs 357 Buy Mahanagar Gas with target at Rs 1210 and stop loss at Rs 1154 Buy Titan Company with target at Rs 1225 and stop loss at Rs 1189

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​