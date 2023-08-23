Taking Stock: Sensex gains 213 pts, Nifty around 19,450; banks rally, power drags

Market Today

After a subdued previous session, the equity indices posted smart gains on August 23 with Nifty around 19,450 supported by metal, bank, capital goods and realty stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 213.27 points or 0.33 percent at 65,433.30, and the Nifty was up 47.50 points or 0.24 percent at 19,444.

After a flat opening, the market witnessed rangebound trading in the first half, while buying in the second half helped to close near the day's high.

Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors.

Mixed trends were seen on the sectoral front, with bank, metal, capital goods and realty up 0.4-1 percent each, while power, FMCG, and oil & gas down 0.3-1 percent.

BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and smallcap index added 0.6 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Sun TV Network, Federal Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics, while a short build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Torrent Pharma.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Sun TV Network and Pidilite Industries witnessed a volume spike of more than 900 percent in today's session.

More than 250 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE including Engineers India, L&T, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atul Auto, CSB Bank, Bharat Forge, Bharat Electronics, Elecon Engineering, Graphite India, DB Corp, One 97 Communications, KPIT Technologies, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Construction, Genus Power Infrastructures, Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Eveready Industries, Suzlon Energy, among others.

Outlook for August 24

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities:

The Nifty continues to trade within the broader range of 19,300 and 19,500. On the daily timeframe, the headline Nifty index has been fluctuating between the boundaries set by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 19,471 and the 50-day EMA at 19,281.

Looking ahead, the Nifty is likely to maintain this range bound movement as long as it remains within these established thresholds. A significant breakthrough above the 19,500 mark could potentially trigger a rally towards higher levels.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

While market undertone remains cautious, investors are cherry picking stocks that were beaten down in recent sessions or have the potential to gain further in the medium term because of sound business fundamentals. In an extremely volatile session, buying in banking, power and metal stocks fuelled a recovery in markets, while concerns over dismal global macroeconomy and fluctuation in US bond markets have made investors adopt a risk averse stance.

Technically, the Nifty took support near 19350 and recouped lost ground thereafter. However, it failed to breach the key resistance level of 19500. Currently, the index is witnessing a positive consolidation.

For day traders, 19400 would act as a trend decider level and above which, the index could rally till 19535. On the flip side, below 19400 the index could retest the level of 19350-19315.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.