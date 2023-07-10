Taking Stock: Market ends marginally high in choppy trade; RIL, metal stocks gain

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel are among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation, TCS and HUL.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally higher in a volatile session on July 10, supported by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries amid selling across sectors barring metals and oil and gas.

At close, the Sensex was up 63.72 points, or 0.10 percent, at 65,344.17, and the Nifty was up 24.10 points, or 0.12 percent, at 19,355.90.

Despite mixed global cues, the market started the day on a positive note and extended gains as the day progressed but mid-session profit booking erased the gains. The market made a sharp recovery but failed to build on it to close marginally higher.

Shares of Reliance Industries touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,755, rising nearly 4 percent after it fixed July 20 as the record date for the demerger of its financialÂ services unit demerger and determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive shares of Reliance Strategic Investments.

Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for every share of Reliance Industries as of the record date. RSIL will then be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

Sectors and stocks

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation, TCS and HUL.

Except metal, which was up 1.8 percent, all sectoral indices ended in the red.

The BSE midcap index was down 0.45 percent and smallcap index 0.25 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Reliance Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and SAIL India, while a short build-up was seen in Balkrishna Industries, Aarti Industries and Deepak Nitrite.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel.

Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Gallantt Ispat, DB Corp, Heritage Foods, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank, Welspun Corp touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for July 11

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Profit-taking in late trades erased most of the early gains as key indices ended with modest gains. Hiccups could be seen in the run-up to the US monetary policy meeting later this month. There are enough indications that the Federal Reserve would go for a rate hike this month to keep inflation under control.

Technically, the Nifty found resistance near 19,435, while 19,330 acted as a key support zone. For day traders, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after a 19,435 breakout, above which the market can move to 19,500-19,525. A fresh selloff is likely on the dismissal of 193,30 and the index can slip to 19,250-19,200.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed a range-bound session and consolidated within the range (19,524â€“19,303) of the previous session. The Nifty faced resistance in the 19,430â€“19,450 zone, where the 20-hour moving average is placed. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty is in the process of retracing the rise it has witnessed in the previous couple of weeks.

The crucial Fibonacci retracement level and gap area coincide around 19,200â€“19,180 which could act as a support zone from a short-term perspective. On the upside, 19,520â€“19,550 shall act as an immediate hurdle from a short-term perspective. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus the dip should be bought into.

The Bank Nifty continued to trade with a negative bias. It witnessed follow-through selling pressure and filled the gap area between 44,800 and 44,900 created on July 3.

The index is in the process of retracing the rise it witnessed in the last couple of weeks. There are multiple supports in the form of Fibonacci retracement levels around 44,840â€“44,587, which can arrest the downside. The correction is providing an opportunity for an entry and this is a dip that should be bought into.

