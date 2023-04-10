Taking Stock: Market ends almost flat after early gains; realty, auto, power stocks shine

The Indian benchmark indices ended with modest gains to extendÂ itsÂ winning streak for a sixth straight session on April 10, supported by buyingÂ seen in the auto, power, oil & gas andÂ real estate stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 13.54 points or 0.02 percent at 59,846.51, and the Nifty was up 24.90 points or 0.14 percent at 17,624.

The market started on a positive note and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex crossing 60,000 and Nifty inching closer to 17,700. Meanwhile, last-hour profit booking eased all the gains to finish flat with positive bias.

"Sentiments in the domestic market improved after the RBIâ€™s decision to keep rates unchanged, coupled with positive revisions in GDP and inflation forecasts," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The positive quarterly business updates from auto and real estate firms caused strong movements in their respective sectors, but the overall mood was slightly dampened by solid US job data, which raised fears of further rate hikes by the Fed. The release of inflation data in India and the US, along with the FOMC minutes, have now become crucial in determining the market trend," Nair added.

Stocks and Sectors

Tata Motors, ONGC, Grasim Industries, Adani Enterprises and Wipro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, except bank and FMCG, all other indices ended in the green with realty index jumped 4 percent, while auto, power and oil & gas up 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Zydus Lifesciences, Siemens, NCC, Larsen & Toubro, Mold-Tek Technologies, Ultratech Cement, Atul Auto, Power Mech Projects, Ashiana Housing and ABBOTT INDIA.

A long build-up was seen in Godrej Properties, Power Finance Corporation and Tata Motors, while a short build-up was seen in Petronet LNG, Vodafone Idea and IDFC.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Tata Motors and Petronet LNG.

Outlook for April 11

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

While benchmark indices ended a tad higher in a lacklustre trading session, realty, oil & gas, auto and power stocks rallied sharply after having retreated last month. There are hopes that the interest rate cycle seems to be peaking out after the last week's status quo by RBI and if rates begin to fall going ahead, rate-sensitive stocks would be the most preferred bet by investors.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a small inverted Hammer candlestick, which indicates indecisiveness between bulls and bears. Due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see some profit booking at higher levels going ahead.

For Nifty, 17,525-17,550 would act as an immediate resistance area while 17,550-17,500 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) would act as key support zones

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty continued with positive momentum and closed with gains for the sixth consecutive trading session. On the daily chart, we can observe that the Nifty has faced selling pressure from the zone of 17,680 â€“ 17,700 where resistance in the form of the downward sloping trendline and the daily upper Bollinger band is placed.

The hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover along with a negative divergence, which indicates loss of momentum on the upside. Considering that prices have reached a minor resistance and with the momentum also not supportive can lead to a consolidation in the immediate short term.

Overall, the consolidation shall provide an opportunity to initiate fresh longs. In terms of levels, crucial support is placed at 17,550 â€“ 17,500 while immediate hurdle is placed at 17,680 â€“ 17,700. Overall, the uptrend is still intact and we expect Nifty to target levels of 17,800 from short term perspective.

