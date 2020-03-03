App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price up 3% after Morgan Stanley remains overweight

The stock was trading with volumes of 654,539 shares, compared to its five-day average of 422,811 shares, an increase of 54.81 percent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price jumped more than 3 percent intraday on March 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained overweight stance on the stock, with a target of Rs 530 per share.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on February 12 received a complete response letter (CRL) for its NDA Taclantis. A meeting with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA is scheduled for April. SPARC plans to re-submit its dossier in the coming months.

The stock saw a 1.88 times spurt in volume and was trading with volumes of 654,539 shares compared to its five-day average of 422,811, an increase of 54.81 percent.

The pharma giant on February 26 launched Riomet ER, used in treating type 2 diabetes, in the US market. Riomet ER is the first and the only FDA-approved liquid formulation of extended-release metformin. The US health regulator approved the drug on August 29, 2019.

The company, on March 2, said there was a shortage of its generic version of hypertension drug pindolol due to unavailability of ingredients.

The company said it does not source the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of the drug from China, adding that supply of some other APIs was impacted by the coronavirus.

"We have sufficient inventory of API and raw materials for the short term," Sun Pharma said in an email.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 382.90, up Rs 14.05, or 3.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 389.85 and an intraday low of Rs 373.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun pharma

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.