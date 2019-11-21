Stocks in the news: Zee Ent, BPCL, Tata Motors, SCI, CONCOR, Reliance Capital, Mukand, GE Shipping

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Cabinet gives nod to strategic divestment in seven CPSEsCabinet approves 2 year moratorium on spectrum auction installment duesBPCL divestment will exclude 61% equity shareholding in NumaligarhEntire management control of BPCL to be transferred to strategic buyer with divestmentGovt to sell 53.75% in SCI will be divested along with management control to strategic buyerGovt to sell 30.8% in CONCOR along with management control to strategic buyerGovt to sell stake in THDCIL along with management control to NTPC

Govt to sell 100% in NEEPCO along with management control to NTPC

SEBI revamps the rights issue processTimeline to complete rights issue cut from current T+55 days to T+31 days

Net worth requirement of portfolio managers enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Essel Group is to sell a 16.5 percent stake in Zee to financial investors, reported CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors: Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to JLR's 500 million euro proposed notes.

Coffee Day: Lenders invoked a 4.20 percent pledged stake of the company on November 19.

Reliance Capital: Delhi High Court has restricted the company from selling its balance approximately 4.5 percent stake in RNAM.

Intellect Design: The company received an order from the Philippines Business Bank.

Great Eastern Shipping has contracted to sell its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier Jag Lakshita of about 147,092 dwt. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q3 FY 2019-20

GAIL hands over seven tippers and 142 tri-cycles to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Reliance Communications: Viswanath Devaraja Rao has been appointed as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Jubilant Life Sciences - Ministry of Commerce, republic of China has decided to terminate the 17.6% anti-dumping duty on imported pyridine originating in India

Provogue: Vishal Menon resigned as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company on November 20.

Prabhat Dairy board approved issue of NCD worth Rs 200 crpre for working capital needs

Godrej Industries: ICRA has assigned "ICRA AA" (Stable) rating to the company's proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of upto Rs 1,500 crore.

Oil India commences 2D Vibroseis Seismic survey operations in its OALP-I Block

Mukand: Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded the company's fund-based term loan, cash credit and fixed deposit.