Stocks in the news: RIL, HUL, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cyient, Wipro, AU Small Finance

Results on Friday: Wipro, Atul, MPS, NIIT Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Zee Learn, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Kajaria Ceramics, Omax Autos, MT Educare, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dhanlaxmi Bank, 3i Infotech, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Board meeting on Friday: Vascon Engineers (fund raising), Solara Active Pharma Sciences (fund raising).

Reliance Industries Q3: Consolidated profit grows 7.7 percent to Rs 10,251 crore versus Rs 9,516 crore, revenue increases 9.1 percent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore versus Rs 1.43 lakh crore QoQ.

Reliance Jio Q3: Profit jumps 22.1 percent to Rs 831 crore versus Rs 681 crore, revenue rises 12.4 percent to Rs 10,383 crore versus Rs 9,240 crore QoQ.

Hindustan Unilever Q3: Profit rises 8.9 percent to Rs 1,444 crore versus Rs 1,326 crore; revenue increases 11.3 percent to Rs 9,558 crore versus Rs 8,590 crore YoY. Volume growth unchanged at 10 percent (QoQ) & versus 11 percent YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q3: Profit rises 20.8 percent to Rs 95.3 crore versus Rs 79 crore; net interest income jumps 38.9 percent to Rs 348 crore versus Rs 250.4 crore YoY.

L&T Technology Services Q3: Profit falls 2.8 percent to Rs 185.6 crore versus Rs 191 crore; revenue rises 4 percent to Rs 1,316.9 crore versus Rs 1,266.1 crore; dollar revenue increases 4.8 percent to $185.7 million versus $177.2 million QoQ.

Cyient Q3: Profit falls 27.4 percent to Rs 92.3 crore versus Rs 127 crore; revenue unchanged at Rs 1,187.7 crore QoQ. Company to decide on share buyback on a later date.

Rallis India Q3: Profit falls to Rs 13.88 crore versus Rs 25.08 crore; revenue rises to Rs 417.35 crore versus Rs 390.16 crore YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary Acrotech Biopharma LLC to buy 7 oncology drugs from US company Spectrum Pharma, to pay $160 million upfront and $140 million as milestone payments.

Lupin: US FDA begins inspection at company's Pithampur unit-2, which is currently under warning letter - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Jet Airways: Naresh Goyal communicated his position on resolution plan to SBI.

Axis Bank: The bank has no credit exposure to account mentioned in report of 10-year old Hawala scam.

IL&FS Transportation: J&K Zojila tunnel contract terminated on January 15.

Suyog Telematics: Company successfully able to obtain license from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for installation of cellular equipment across all 17 Monorail stations of Mumbai.

Rallis India board approved the merger of its wholly owned arm Metahelix Life Sciences with company

IIFL Holding - IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Sundram Fasterners' plant situated at SEZ Unit, Mahindra World City, Kancheepuram District (Unit III) has commenced commercial production with effect from January 16, 2019

Rushil Decor received notice from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to stop manufacturing process of one of the Laminate Sheet Manufacturing units

DHFL: Brickwork Ratings India assigned BBB+ (SO) long term credit rating to Senior Pass Through Certificate (PTCs) worth Rs 1,375 crore.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment: 27 percent shareholding in Maharashtra Scooters Ltd held by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited (WMDC) i.e. 30,85,712 shares is being acquired by the company.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Company has contracted to sell its 1994 built very large gas carrier Jag Vishnu of about 49,353 dwt. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in first half of FY2019-20.

UCO Bank: Board approved proposals to issue equity shares on preferential basis to Goverment of India against capital infusion of Rs 3,076 crore, to raise equity capital fund upto Rs 1,OOO crore through qualified institutions placement and to raise Tier- II capital upto Rs 500 crore.

PVV Infra: Board approved the allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares and 4,71,716 convertible equity share warrants at Rs 21 apiece to promoters and 3,30,000 equity shares and 6,00,000 convertible equity share warrants at Rs 21 apiece to other than Promoters on preferential basis.

Bulk Deals on January 17

GIC Housing Finance: Fidelity Funds-Asian Smaller Companies Pool bought 6,99,673 shares of the company on NSE and Rs 6,98,267 shares on the BSE at Rs 267.49 per share. Fidelity Asian Values Plc also bought 3,63,075 shares of the company on NSE and 3,61,733 shares on NSE at same price.

Transwind Infra: Armour Capital Private Limited sold 48,000 shares of the company at Rs 10.85 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Poly Medicure: Board meeting will be held on January 25 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company: The company will be hosting an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on January 22 to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Saregama India: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals: Conference call for investors and analysts to be held on February 4 to discuss the financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the 3rd quarter / period ended December 2018.

DCM Shriram: Board meeting will be held on January 29 to consider unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 and to consider the payment of 2nd interim dividend, if any for the financial year 2018-19.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 24 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018 (Q3) and declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Lloyds Steels Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended December 2018.

Kernex Microsystems (India): Board meeting is scheduled on January 27 to consider the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

National Fertilizers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 1 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine month ended December 2018 and the proposal for payment of interim dividend for 2018-19.

Siyaram Silk Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter /nine month ended December 2018.

Hexaware Technologies: Conference call with analysts is scheduled to be held on January 30, where in the CEO and the CFO would discuss the Q4 and year ended December 2018 financial results of the company.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the un-audited financial statements for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Jyothy Laboratories: The company is organising a conference call for analyst/ investors on January 24, subsequent to declaration of its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on February 9 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Tata Chemicals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Deepak Fertilisers: Company's officials will be meeting institutional investors on January 18.

Music Broadcast: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

SML Isuzu: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.