App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Eveready, Sobha, GMR Infra, L&T Finance, Commercial Syn, CRISIL

GMR Infrastructure | L&T Finance Holdings | Commercial Syn Bags | Rain Industries and Usha Martin are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Eveready Industries: Yes Bank acquired 9.47 percent stake in company.

Sobha: Q1FY20 sales were at Rs 778 cr, up 2 percent YoY. Average realisation was Rs 7,312 per square feet against Rs 7,941 per square feet YoY. Sales volume rose 11 percent on year. Company expects current momentum to continue for whole of FY20.

Close

DLF: Company fixed July 23 as record date for determining entitlement of shareholders for dividend for FY19.

related news

Maruti Suzuki: Competition Commission of India orders probe against company

GMR Infrastructure: Group sold entire stake of 47.62 percent in GMR Chhattisgarh Energy to Adani Power.

L&T Finance Holdings: Company will receive $550 million in an ECB investment round anchored by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and BNP Paribas, Citibank, and DBS Bank Limited.

Commercial Syn Bags: Company received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), for allotment of leasehold land admeasuring 40000 square metre in Industrial Area Pithampur- 6 District Dhar (M.P.) for new project.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation: CARE for the first time assigned to the company 'BBB' rating for bank facilities (short term) for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore.

Rain Industries: India Ratings revised outlook to ‘stable' from 'positive'.

CRISIL: Company is in pact with Bank Of Baroda to rate SMEs.

Usha Martin: Company has completed transfer of the operative iron-ore mine and coal mine under development to Tata Sponge Iron.

Bulk deals

Image8472019

(For more bulk deals, click here)

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.