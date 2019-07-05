Stocks in the news: Eveready, Sobha, GMR Infra, L&T Finance, Commercial Syn, CRISIL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Eveready Industries: Yes Bank acquired 9.47 percent stake in company.

Sobha: Q1FY20 sales were at Rs 778 cr, up 2 percent YoY. Average realisation was Rs 7,312 per square feet against Rs 7,941 per square feet YoY. Sales volume rose 11 percent on year. Company expects current momentum to continue for whole of FY20.

DLF: Company fixed July 23 as record date for determining entitlement of shareholders for dividend for FY19.

Maruti Suzuki: Competition Commission of India orders probe against company

GMR Infrastructure: Group sold entire stake of 47.62 percent in GMR Chhattisgarh Energy to Adani Power.

L&T Finance Holdings: Company will receive $550 million in an ECB investment round anchored by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and BNP Paribas, Citibank, and DBS Bank Limited.

Commercial Syn Bags: Company received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), for allotment of leasehold land admeasuring 40000 square metre in Industrial Area Pithampur- 6 District Dhar (M.P.) for new project.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation: CARE for the first time assigned to the company 'BBB' rating for bank facilities (short term) for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore.

Rain Industries: India Ratings revised outlook to ‘stable' from 'positive'.

CRISIL: Company is in pact with Bank Of Baroda to rate SMEs.

Usha Martin: Company has completed transfer of the operative iron-ore mine and coal mine under development to Tata Sponge Iron.

