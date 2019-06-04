App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Dr Reddys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, L&T Technology, GE Power, Swaraj Engines

Wipro | ICICI Bank | M&M | L&T Technology Services | GE Power | Swaraj Engines and Bharat Financial are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

L&T Technology Services: Promoter L&T to sell up to 4 million shares of company via offer for sale on June 4 and 5, floor price set at Rs 1,650 per share.

GE Power India: Company received order worth Rs 738 crore.

Close

Titan Company: Brickwork Ratings India assigned AAA rating with Stable outlook for proposed cash credit of Rs 1,000 crore and A1+ rating for gold metal loan.

related news

ICICI Bank: Fitch downgrades bank's IDR to BB+; outlook stable

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Susten and Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects in India.

TCS: Company launched MasterCraft TransformPlus v4.0 with new cognitive features for analysis and modernization of enterprise applications.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company re-launched Zenatane (lsotretinoin capsules, USP), 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg in the US market.

Wipro: Company has fixed June 21 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.

Orchid Pharma Q4: Loss at Rs 13.44 crore versus loss Rs 92.37 crore; revenue rises to Rs 162 crore versus Rs 155.8 crore YoY.

Bulk Deals

Image11362019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:33 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.