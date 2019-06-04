Stocks in the news: Dr Reddys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, L&T Technology, GE Power, Swaraj Engines

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

L&T Technology Services: Promoter L&T to sell up to 4 million shares of company via offer for sale on June 4 and 5, floor price set at Rs 1,650 per share.

GE Power India: Company received order worth Rs 738 crore.

Titan Company: Brickwork Ratings India assigned AAA rating with Stable outlook for proposed cash credit of Rs 1,000 crore and A1+ rating for gold metal loan.

ICICI Bank: Fitch downgrades bank's IDR to BB+; outlook stable

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Susten and Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects in India.

TCS: Company launched MasterCraft TransformPlus v4.0 with new cognitive features for analysis and modernization of enterprise applications.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company re-launched Zenatane (lsotretinoin capsules, USP), 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg in the US market.

Wipro: Company has fixed June 21 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.

Orchid Pharma Q4: Loss at Rs 13.44 crore versus loss Rs 92.37 crore; revenue rises to Rs 162 crore versus Rs 155.8 crore YoY.

Bulk Deals