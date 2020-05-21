Stimulus package 2.0 to benefit Rs 30,000 cr PVC pipes segment; Finolex, Astral Poly top buys

The Indian plastic pipe industry is likely to clock 10 percent CAGR over FY20-25E to reach Rs 50,000 billion by FY25E from Rs30,000 crore currently, driven by government’s initiatives like “Housing for All” by 2022, “Nal se Jal” by 2024, project AMRUT & Swachh Bharat Mission, Reliance Securities said in a note.

The stimulus package for Agri and Housing sector announced by the Finance Minister recently is likely to benefit the PVC Pipes segment. The government has announced stimulus packages in V tranches to fight against disruption of COVID19.

“We believe package III is likely to benefit Farmers and Housing sector,” said the note. Reliance Securities initiates coverage with a buy rating on Finolex Industries, and Astral Poly with a 2-year investment horizon.

The domestic brokerage house initiates a buy rating on Finolex Industries with a 2-year target price of Rs 492 while Astral Poly is also a buy with a 2-year target price of Rs 1081.

The note further added that the impact of COVID-led disruption was limited in 4QFY20 and significant in 1QFY21. As 1Q has historically been a lean quarter with low volume, Reliance Securities expects meaningful demand recovery in 2QFY21E.

Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) on CPVC resin/compound:

The Government has imposed anti-dumping duty (ADD) on imports of CPVC resin/ compound from China and Korea for five years (February 2020-2025). Earlier, the ADD was imposed on a provisional basis for six months since August 2019.

The share of imports from China and South Korea declined by 6 percent during the Sept-Dec’19 period, which benefitted the larger players with strong margin expansion owing to low-cost inventory, especially in 3QFY20.

“We believe this high margin is unlikely to sustain, going forward due to price hike of CPVC resin in the near-term,” said the note.

Initiate Coverage with BUY Recommendation:

Finolex Industries (Finolex):