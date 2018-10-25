SJVN, Intellect Design, Berger Paints, OBC top gainers among BSE group A stocks

The Indian stock market continues to remain in the red with the Nifty50 down 86 points, trading at 10,138 while the Sensex shedding 313 points at 33,720.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 803 stocks advancing, 1,593 declining and 133 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE Group A stocks, SJVN jumped 7.86 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.11 times while Intellect Design Arena gained 6.84 percent. Berger Paints jumped 5.79 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.03 times.

SKF India jumped 5.38 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 5.85 times. Oriental Bank of Commerce gained 6.98 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.29 times.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Tamilnadu Petroproducts zoomed 13 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.41 times. On the other hand, Kanani Industries gained 9.38 percent and IDFC Sensex ETF spiked 8.41 percent.