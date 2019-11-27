Market Live: Nifty above 12,050 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on November 27 with Nifty above 12,050.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 168.65 points or 0.41% at 40989.95, and the Nifty up 46.10 points or 0.38% at 12083.80. About 426 shares have advanced, 154 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC and M&M are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Cipla BPLC, Zee Ent, Coal Indian and Sun Pharma

All the sectoral indices are trading higher. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also trading 0.4 percent higher.