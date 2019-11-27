Market Live: Nifty above 12,050 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Live now
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on November 27 with Nifty above 12,050.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 168.65 points or 0.41% at 40989.95, and the Nifty up 46.10 points or 0.38% at 12083.80. About 426 shares have advanced, 154 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC and M&M are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Cipla BPLC, Zee Ent, Coal Indian and Sun Pharma
All the sectoral indices are trading higher. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also trading 0.4 percent higher.
Volatility is likely to grip the market this week as we approach the end of the November series expiry, given the fact that we are trading near record highs
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.44 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.48.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 12,050.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 157.47 points or 0.39% at 40978.77, and the Nifty up 19.30 points or 0.16% at 12057.00.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 133 and Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2900 and target of Rs 3050.
Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:
Morgan Stanley on HDFC
Overweight call, target raised to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,600 per share
RoE & EPS growth poised to stage a multi-year recovery
Supported by structurally stronger positioning among non-bank lenders
Valuation is attractive; see a pick-up in loan growth over the next 12 months
Forecast FY20-25 EPS CAGR of 22% for the core lending business
Forecast core RoE to improve to 15.5% in FY22, 18.5% in FY25 from 13% in FY20
HSBC on SpiceJet
Hold rating, target cut to Rs 115 from Rs 130 per share
Q2 result was worse than expected
Subdued yield & cost pressure risk H2 profitability
Cut FY20 profit estimate by 27%
737Max returning to ops by March could benefit cost
HSBC on Sun Pharma
Maintain hold rating, target at Rs 425 per share
Potential settlement with US DoJ would remove a major overhang for generics
Timing & outcome remain uncertain
Execution of specialty launches remain key for sustainable earnings growth
HSBC on Mahindra CIE
Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 230 from Rs 300 per share
End-market demand has declined steeply in the recent months
Key segments likely to recover in near term
Forecast an earnings CAGR of Over 22% for CY19-21
Retain buy given undemanding valuations & strong long-term story
Now Nifty has sustain above 11,980-12,000 zones to witness an up move towards 12,132 and 12,200 levels; while on the downside support remains intact at 11,920 then 11,850 levels, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a four-point loss. Nifty futures were trading around 12,083-levels on the Singaporean Exchange
Oil dips after US stock build; US-China deal hopes support
Oil fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build in US crude inventories, but optimism around the signing of the first phase of a US-China trade deal capped a deeper slide in prices.
International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.08 a barrel by 0145 GMT on Wednesday. Brent rose about 1% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.29%, to $58.24 per barrel.
Asian Markets:Asian shares ticked higher on Wednesday as more upbeat signals from Sino-US trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities, which helped offset concerns about a slowing US economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.14%. Australian shares added 0.46% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.41%.