D-Street Buzz: YES Bank, UltraTech top gainers; Whirlpool jumps 5%, Bharti Infratel drags

The Indian stock market continues trading on a positive note with Sensex up 138.81 points or 0.34 percent at 40960.11, and the Nifty gained 44.50 points or 0.37 percent at 12082.20.

Nifty Auto is up over a percent after reports suggested that there could be approval for scrappage policy in today's meeting.

The top gainers included Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel and Coal India.

From the IT space, the top gainers are HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree.

The top gainers from the midcap space included Whirlpool, HEG, Graphite India, L&T Finance and Torrent Pharma.

The top losers from the midcap space included JM Financial, Alkem Labs, Thomas Cook, JSW Energy and Corporation Bank

The top gainers from Nifty index are YES Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, ITC and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks included YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, HDFC and Larsen & Toubro.

Godfrey Philips, Prestige Estates and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have hit new 52-week high on NSE while Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Mphasis

About 1144 shares have advanced, 1202 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.