Oct 13, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty around 11,900; UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 11900 amid mixed global cues.

highlights

  • October 13, 2020 09:56 AM IST

    Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore:

    The Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bangalore.

    Spread across approximately 15 acres, this project will offer approximately 0.15 million square meters (1.6 million square feet) of potential saleable area comprising of residential apartments of various configurations. 

  • October 13, 2020 09:47 AM IST

    Lakshmi Vilas Bank board to consider rights share issue:

    Lakshmi Vilas Bank share price rose nearly 5 percent on October 13 after the company said its board will consider issue of securities on a rights basis.

    "A meeting of board will be held on October 15, 2020 to consider and approve, the issue of securities of the bank to existing shareholders of the bank on a rights basis," company said in the release.

  • October 13, 2020 09:32 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    The Dollar index tested its two week low and is likely to move further higher towards 93.5 levels. This will keep an Asian currency move in check. We feel the rupee could depreciate marginally from here.
     
    The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE remained largely flat near 73.41 in the last session. The open interest has risen 9.0% for the October series in the last session

  • October 13, 2020 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • October 13, 2020 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on October 13 with Nifty around 11900.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 81.19 points or 0.20% at 40512.61, and the Nifty was down 25.40 points or 0.21% at 11905.60. About 390 shares have advanced, 447 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.

  • October 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    India’s September CPI has surged to 7.34% from 6.69% in August. The increase in September print is higher than what market expected, Reuters poll suggested a rise of 6.88% as food prices still remain a concern on lingering supply disruption. Unless the inflation doesn’t fall below the higher band of 6%, we don’t expect RBI to cut rates despite Governor Das stating to ‘look through inflation’. But eventually, as the supply shocks dissipate as the economy continues to unlock, we may see inflation falling back to the tolerance band of 2-4%. The central bank expects CPI to fall in the 2-6% target in the second half of FY21, so we cannot rule out any rate cut this fiscal year.

    India’s August IIP has contracted by 8% compared to -10.4% in July. A large number of industrial establishments are not working regardless of the unlock. But the pick-up in manufacturing and service sector is helping the IIP move in the right direction.

  • October 13, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 3.39 points or 0.01% at 40597.19, and the Nifty was up 18.30 points or 0.15% at 11949.30.

  • October 13, 2020 08:59 AM IST

    Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research:

    The CPI print for September 2020 comes as a bit of surprise with overall CPI and CPFI having shot up further to 7.3% and 10.7% respectively. This is contrary to the market expectations that with the unlocking of the economy and the easing of the supply constraints, the food prices will moderate over the next few months. 

    Clearly, the supply constraints continue to exist despite a favourable monsoon and good agricultural production as reflected in the higher double digit inflation in not only protein items but also vegetables and spices. Our concerns on the threat of stagflation appear to be getting stronger and while the RBI has communicated its decision on continuing with an accommodative environment well into next fiscal, such increasing levels of inflation will clearly be a concern for the policy makers. 

    In our opinion, management of bond yields may prove to be seriously challenging in such an inflationary and fiscal environment.

