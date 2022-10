October 12, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

Morgan Stanley View On Sobha:

Morgan Stanley has remained overweight on Sobha due to Inexpensive valuations with a target at Rs 1,024 per share.

The key themes include pick-up in new launches & sustaining high pace of new sales. The cash from operations will be used for new projects acquisitions as well as de-leveraging, reported CNBC-TV18.