Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher; ITC in focus ahead of earnings, RIL gains

Domestic flights' cap would be increased to 70-75%:

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 percent of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) said on November 5.

The ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 percent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

In a press release on Thursday, the ministry said, "MOCA is monitoring traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pickup because of the festival season and as passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75 percent of normal capacity in the coming days." The MOCA said 2.05 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights on November 1.