Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher; ITC in focus ahead of earnings, RIL gains

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 06, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
My Account
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
RIL gains on investment in retail unit:
APL Apollo signs MoU:
Crude Updates:
Results Today:
Fed keeps policy steady:
Indian ADRs:
Wall St ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Stocks in the news | RIL, HFCL, ITC, Dish TV India, Adani Transmission, Axis Bank, Minda Corporation
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on US Election 2020 Results
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
RIL gains on investment in retail unit:
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price added 2 percent on November 6 after the company said Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is going to invest in the retail unit.
Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or roughly $1.3 billion, in company's retail unit Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) in exchange for a 2.04 percent, RIL said in its release.
Domestic flights' cap would be increased to 70-75%:
The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 percent of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) said on November 5.
The ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 percent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.
In a press release on Thursday, the ministry said, "MOCA is monitoring traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pickup because of the festival season and as passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75 percent of normal capacity in the coming days." The MOCA said 2.05 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights on November 1.
Indices open higher; Nifty above 12150:
APL Apollo signs MoU with Zamil Steel Buildings India:
APL Apollo Tubes has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zamil Steel Buildings India Pvt. Ltd. (Zamil Steel India) to develop a market for pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB) made from structural steel tubes.
This is in line with APL’s strategy to create new markets for structural steel tubes in India.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on November 6 supported by the positive global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 62.39 points or 0.15% at 41,402.55, and the Nifty was up 17.70 points or 0.15% at 12,138. About 588 shares have advanced, 299 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to see a flat to negative opening tracking uncertainty about the US presidential election outcome despite positive global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher in the post election rally on hopes that outcome of election will be determined soon.