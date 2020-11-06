Taking Stock: Sensex, Nifty close at nearly 10-month high on positive global cues

The market rallied for the fifth consecutive session and closed at nearly 10 -month high on November 6 with benchmark indices rising more than 1 percent each on positive global cues. The Sensex gained 552.90 points to close at 41893.06 and the Nifty was up 143.20 points to end at 12263.50.

"Positive global sentiment from the US election, expectations of Fed open market operation and improving economic activities have added optimism. It can take the Indian market to a new zone, over-weighing worries over increasing Covid cases backed by a strong performance in sectors like banking, IT, Pharma and exporters," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"We expect this momentum to sustain aided by positive Q2 results, favorable economic data, strong FII buying and expectations of an additional stimulus package."

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank rose 1.8 percent and the Nifty Energy Index added 1 percent while the Nifty Pharma index shed 0.7 percent.

Broader markets also ended higher, with the BSE midcap adding 0.36 percent and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent.

Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty while losers included Maruti Suzuki, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints.

Stocks & sectors

Sectorally, BSE Bank index jumped nearly 2 percent and the realty index gained 1 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Container Corporation, Torrent Power and RBL Bank.

Long buildup was seen in RBL Bank, Motherson Sumi and Voltas while short buildup was seen in Container Corporation, Bosch and LIC Housing Finance.

Orchid Pharma, Voltas and Berger Paints were among the stocks to hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily and weekly scale while making higher high-higher lows from the last four trading sessions.

It rallied more than 600 points during the week with bulls making a strong comeback by surpassing the previous hurdle of 12,020.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 12,131 zone to witness an up move towards it’s life-time high of 12,430-12,500 zone while on the downside, major support exists at 12,020 then 11,900," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.