Market LIVE Updates: Indices pare gains; Sensex flat, Nifty slips below 18,300

May 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Securities in its recent report said that there is currently insufficient evidence to alter their base case for Zomato due to the emergence of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The brokerage firm acknowledges that ONDC has the potential to pose a threat to Zomato, but only if it scales up meaningfully across categories and achieves greater efficiency than the "walled gardens."

"The current 10k deliveries /day (40% in Bangalore) across categories does not present enough scale to absorb the delivery rider cost for the platform. For comparison, Zomato currently delivers 1.8m orders per day on a standalone basis. However, the industry-wide figure across multiple categories (relevant for ONDC) would be several times greater than this", said Motilal Oswal in its report.

It appears that the free delivery option for ONDC apps is limited to the first order, and any subsequent discounted or free deliveries are expected to be borne by the restaurant. This could be an attempt to gain a competitive advantage over the incumbent Zomato/Swiggy duopoly, but it may not be a sustainable business model, Motilal report said.

Additionally, after the first free delivery, in some cases, the delivery charges on ONDC may be higher than those of Zomato/Swiggy. Moreover, the difference in pricing may not be sufficient to overcome the advantages of the wider selection of food options and a well-established delivery infrastructure of the incumbents, who have an early mover advantage, the report added.