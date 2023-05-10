Market LIVE Updates: Indices pare gains; Sensex flat, Nifty slips below 18,300

India inflation likely hit 18-month low in April: Poll
Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was expected to have fallen again in April, as price rises of cereals and edible oils softened.
Citi downgrades Dabur to 'sell', TP slashed to Rs 460
Gabriel India enters vehicle sunroof segment via tie-up with Dutch company
Sensex gains 130 points, Nifty above 18,300
Indices edge higher in pre-open, Nifty above 18,300
JSW Steel April crude steel production up 7% YoY at 1.77 mt vs 1.66 mt
Rupee opens at 82.06/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.04/$
US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for Alembic Pharma's Vadodara unit
ONDC a Potential Threat to Zomato Only if Scaled Up Meaningfully: Motilal Oswal
Lupin’s Q4 net profit at Rs 236 crore, sales rise 12.1% YoY
Rana Gupta of Manulife Investment Management told CNBC-TV18 that the overall market might not change much, and the focus would be on sectoral shifts
US sales, brand deals to seal the fortune for Dr Reddy's in Q4
L&T Preview: Better execution to boost Q4 topline; large order wins to raise margins
Nazara Technologies' Q4 profit up 18%, revenue up 65% YoY
Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 427 crore
Dollar index at 101.45
Gold rises to around $2,050/oz
FIIs and DIIs net buyers on May 9
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices
Most Asian markets edge lower; Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng under pressure
Wall Street closes down as focus shifts to inflation data, debt talks
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,747.40
|-13.93
|-0.02%
|Nifty 50
|18,262.35
|-3.60
|-0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|43,063.85
|-134.30
|-0.31%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,158.30
|17.70
|+1.55%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|685.70
|-8.70
|-1.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|24188.80
|89.70
|+0.37%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3922.10
|-79.70
|-1.99%
We downgrade Dabur to Sell (from Buy) due to: a) risks to growth across categories (plateauing of naturals within oral care, weakness in hair oils, pressure on juices/drinks on a high base due to unfavourable weather conditions during peak summer period); b) near-term challenges – we have been cautious on rural demand recovery; recent commentary from companies suggests only a gradual improvement as we head into FY24; c) potentially increasing competitive intensity (regional/local players gain salience in a deflationary environment); d) multiple margin pressures (inferior mix in terms of product and pack size, need to reinvest in A&P to support new product launches, increasing trade promotions); and e) currency devaluation impact in the international business. In that context, we find it difficult to see re-rating triggers. We cut our FY24E/25E earnings estimates by ~11-12 percentand revise the target priceto Rs 460 (vs. Rs 620).
Benchmark indices opened marginally higher. The Sensex was up 134.88 points or 0.22 percent at 61,896.21, and the Nifty was up 40.00 points or 0.22 percent at 18,306.00.
The Sensex was up 80.69 points or 0.13 percentat 61,842.02, and the Nifty was up 47.50 points or 0.26percentat 18,313.50.
US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for solid oral formulation unit (F-4) of Alembic Pharma at Vadodara, US FDA inspected the Vadodara unit from December 8-16, 2022.
Sources Say— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 10, 2023
ðŸ”ŽJSW Infra files DRHP to raise up to â‚¹2,800 cr through IPO route
ðŸ”ŽIPO proceeds to be used to retire debt as well as fund capacity expansion
ðŸ”ŽJSW Infra, ports biz of JSW Group filed DRHP for IPO with SEBI on May 9 pic.twitter.com/IeTx4CEfqY
The market is likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index. Presently, higher levels are exerting selling pressure on the Nifty. We can see a rally until 18500–18550 levels once it maintains the 18300 level. On the daily chart, the Nifty established a bearish pattern, which would be troubling in the short term. Regarding the OI data, the largest OI was seen on the call side at 18500, followed by 18600 strike prices which will act as short term resistance and on the put side at 18100, followed by 18000 strike price. On the other side, the support and resistance levels for the Bank Nifty are 42500–42300 and 43800, respectively. Both our benchmarks are exhibiting some profit booking, at higher levels.
“Markets are seen heading upwards in early trades on Wednesday aided by optimism in US gauges and other Asian counterparts. Despite the sluggish close on Tuesday, FIIs were net buyers of local shares, which shows their faith in the Indian economy. US inflation data for April will be keenly focused as this would provide some indication about the Fed’s next course of action on the rate front. Technically, Nifty may struggle to find acceptance above the 18,350 mark.”
Motilal Oswal Securities in its recent report said that there is currently insufficient evidence to alter their base case for Zomato due to the emergence of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The brokerage firm acknowledges that ONDC has the potential to pose a threat to Zomato, but only if it scales up meaningfully across categories and achieves greater efficiency than the "walled gardens."
"The current 10k deliveries /day (40% in Bangalore) across categories does not present enough scale to absorb the delivery rider cost for the platform. For comparison, Zomato currently delivers 1.8m orders per day on a standalone basis. However, the industry-wide figure across multiple categories (relevant for ONDC) would be several times greater than this", said Motilal Oswal in its report.
It appears that the free delivery option for ONDC apps is limited to the first order, and any subsequent discounted or free deliveries are expected to be borne by the restaurant. This could be an attempt to gain a competitive advantage over the incumbent Zomato/Swiggy duopoly, but it may not be a sustainable business model, Motilal report said.
Additionally, after the first free delivery, in some cases, the delivery charges on ONDC may be higher than those of Zomato/Swiggy. Moreover, the difference in pricing may not be sufficient to overcome the advantages of the wider selection of food options and a well-established delivery infrastructure of the incumbents, who have an early mover advantage, the report added.