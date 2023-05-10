English
    Market LIVE Updates: Indices pare gains; Sensex flat, Nifty slips below 18,300

    Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Citi downgrades Dabur to 'sell', TP slashed to Rs 460

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Gabriel India enters vehicle sunroof segment via tie-up with Dutch company

      • 09:16 AM IST

        Sensex gains 130 points, Nifty above 18,300

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Indices edge higher in pre-open, Nifty above 18,300

      • 09:04 AM IST

        JSW Steel April crude steel production up 7% YoY at 1.77 mt vs 1.66 mt

      • 09:02 AM IST

        Rupee opens at 82.06/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.04/$

      • 08:59 AM IST

        US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for Alembic Pharma's Vadodara unit

      • 08:43 AM IST

        ONDC a Potential Threat to Zomato Only if Scaled Up Meaningfully: Motilal Oswal

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Lupin’s Q4 net profit at Rs 236 crore, sales rise 12.1% YoY

      • 08:26 AM IST

        Rana Gupta of Manulife Investment Management told CNBC-TV18 that the overall market might not change much, and the focus would be on sectoral shifts

      • 08:19 AM IST

        US sales, brand deals to seal the fortune for Dr Reddy's in Q4

      • 08:14 AM IST

        L&T Preview: Better execution to boost Q4 topline; large order wins to raise margins

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Nazara Technologies' Q4 profit up 18%, revenue up 65% YoY

      • 07:53 AM IST

        Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 427 crore

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Dollar index at 101.45

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Gold rises to around $2,050/oz

      • 07:41 AM IST

        FIIs and DIIs net buyers on May 9

      • 07:39 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Most Asian markets edge lower; Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng under pressure

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Wall Street closes down as focus shifts to inflation data, debt talks

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

      Challenges Ahead Across Growth & Profitability, Citi on Dabur India

      We downgrade Dabur to Sell (from Buy) due to: a) risks to growth across categories (plateauing of naturals within oral care, weakness in hair oils, pressure on juices/drinks on a high base due to unfavourable weather conditions during peak summer period); b) near-term challenges – we have been cautious on rural demand recovery; recent commentary from companies suggests only a gradual improvement as we head into FY24; c) potentially increasing competitive intensity (regional/local players gain salience in a deflationary environment); d) multiple margin pressures (inferior mix in terms of product and pack size, need to reinvest in A&P to support new product launches, increasing trade promotions); and e) currency devaluation impact in the international business. In that context, we find it difficult to see re-rating triggers. We cut our FY24E/25E earnings estimates by ~11-12 percentand revise the target priceto Rs 460 (vs. Rs 620).

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gabriel India enters vehicle sunroof segment via tie-up with Dutch company

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market at open

      Benchmark indices opened marginally higher. The Sensex was up 134.88 points or 0.22 percent at 61,896.21, and the Nifty was up 40.00 points or 0.22 percent at 18,306.00.

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Market in pre-open

      The Sensex was up 80.69 points or 0.13 percentat 61,842.02, and the Nifty was up 47.50 points or 0.26percentat 18,313.50.

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      JSW Steel April crude steel production up 7% YoY at 1.77 mt vs 1.66 mt

    • May 10, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Rupee opens at 82.06/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.04/$

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for Alembic Pharma's Vadodara unit

      US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for solid oral formulation unit (F-4) of Alembic Pharma at Vadodara, US FDA inspected the Vadodara unit from December 8-16, 2022.

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking:

      The market is likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index. Presently, higher levels are exerting selling pressure on the Nifty. We can see a rally until 18500–18550 levels once it maintains the 18300 level. On the daily chart, the Nifty established a bearish pattern, which would be troubling in the short term. Regarding the OI data, the largest OI was seen on the call side at 18500, followed by 18600 strike prices which will act as short term resistance and on the put side at 18100, followed by 18000 strike price. On the other side, the support and resistance levels for the Bank Nifty are 42500–42300 and 43800, respectively. Both our benchmarks are exhibiting some profit booking, at higher levels.

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      “Markets are seen heading upwards in early trades on Wednesday aided by optimism in US gauges and other Asian counterparts. Despite the sluggish close on Tuesday, FIIs were net buyers of local shares, which shows their faith in the Indian economy. US inflation data for April will be keenly focused as this would provide some indication about the Fed’s next course of action on the rate front. Technically, Nifty may struggle to find acceptance above the 18,350 mark.”

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      ONDC a Potential Threat to Zomato Only if Scaled Up Meaningfully: Motilal Oswal

      Motilal Oswal Securities in its recent report said that there is currently insufficient evidence to alter their base case for Zomato due to the emergence of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The brokerage firm acknowledges that ONDC has the potential to pose a threat to Zomato, but only if it scales up meaningfully across categories and achieves greater efficiency than the "walled gardens."

      "The current 10k deliveries /day (40% in Bangalore) across categories does not present enough scale to absorb the delivery rider cost for the platform. For comparison, Zomato currently delivers 1.8m orders per day on a standalone basis. However, the industry-wide figure across multiple categories (relevant for ONDC) would be several times greater than this", said Motilal Oswal in its report.

      It appears that the free delivery option for ONDC apps is limited to the first order, and any subsequent discounted or free deliveries are expected to be borne by the restaurant. This could be an attempt to gain a competitive advantage over the incumbent Zomato/Swiggy duopoly, but it may not be a sustainable business model, Motilal report said.

      Additionally, after the first free delivery, in some cases, the delivery charges on ONDC may be higher than those of Zomato/Swiggy. Moreover, the difference in pricing may not be sufficient to overcome the advantages of the wider selection of food options and a well-established delivery infrastructure of the incumbents, who have an early mover advantage, the report added.

