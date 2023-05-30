Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early losses, trade higher; Sobha, Inox Wind, IRCTC in focus

Company has posted 74 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore and revenue was up 8.5% at Rs 545.3 crore vs Rs 502.4 crore, YoY.
IRCTC Q4 profit jumps 30.4% YoY to Rs 278.8 crore; share price fall
Inox Wind share price gains 5% on bagging repeat order of 150 MW
Bank Nifty may move to 45,000-mark: Prashanth Tapse
Indian markets could open flat, 18696 a next resistance for Nifty: Deepak Jasani
Uptrend in Nifty to continue and expect head toward its life-high: Siddhartha Khemka
USFDA classifies Jubilant Pharmova's arm Montreal CMO facility as Official Action Indicated
FIIs buys shares worth Rs 1758.16 crore on May 29
OnMobile Global Q4FY23 loss at Rs 2.12 crore
Asian stocks mostly higher as US debt deal revives confidence
IRCTC Q4 net profit rises 30% YoY to Rs 279 crore; final dividend declared
18500 – 18580 shall act as a crucial support zone for the Nifty: Jatin Gedia
Inox Wind bags repeat order of 150 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy
Key supports for Nifty at 18550-18500: Shrikant Chouhan
Oil rises on U.S. debt deal, but rate hikes, OPEC+ talks curb enthusiasm
Dollar eases as deal over US debt ceiling lifts risk appetite
Asian markets trade mixed; Nikkei down, Hang Seng gains
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
Jefferies keeps buy rating on Sun Pharma, target cut to Rs 1,150; shares decline
Affordable Robotic gains 3.5% after announcing channel partner for its US arm
Expect Rupee to trade with a slight positive bias in the near term: Anuj Choudhary
Jefferies keeps buy rating on Piramal Enterprises, target at Rs 985
Remain bullish on Crude oil with prices expected to test $78: Mohammed Imran
Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty at 18,600 led by auto, metal, realty
Jefferies maintains buy rating on JK Cement, target at Rs 3,200
Suprajit Engineering shares fall 3% as Q4 net profit down 15.6% at Rs 41 crore
Taj GVK shares gain 2% as Q4 profit rises to Rs 18.7 crore
Natco Pharma net profit jumped 344% QoQ
SML Isuzu reports Q4 earnings
Sakhti Sugar net profit surged 1000% YoY
Navkar Corp net profit down 89% in March quarter
NIIT Q4 net loss at Rs 9.4 crore versus profit of Rs 68.4 crore
Nifty above 18,600, Sensex rises 420 pts; RIL, ONGC, Clean Science most active shares
Ruchira Papers shares gain as Q4 profit rose 19% at Rs 19 crore
GMR Airports dives 10% after March-quarter loss widens
Investec keeps buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 560;stock down
BSE Oil & Gas index falls 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, ONGC, BPCL
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares jump 5% as Q4 profit rises tp Rs 131cr
Oil gains after US leaders strike debt deal
Gold trades in tight range on US debt limit deal, Fed rate hike bets
Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty around 18,600; HDFC twins, ITC, M&M positive contributors
Anandrathi maintains buy rating on City Union Bank; shares tank 9%
Investec keeps buy rating on Sun Pharma; stock recovers
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit falls 12% to Rs 506 crore; share price fall
Sun Pharma shares fall as company to acquire remaining stake in Taro Pharma
Ipca Laboratories, IRCTC, Adani Transmission among others to announce their earnings today
Lupin shares gain on approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva in Canada
Indices near day's high; Nifty above 18,600, Sensex up 425 pts; M&M top gainer
BHEL shares gain 5% despite Q4 profit tanks 33%
Sharekhan maintains Buy rating on M&M with a price target of Rs 1,550
M&M CEO says auto company positioned to outperform industry
Debt ceiling limit being suspended for 2 years a huge relief for global equity and debt markets, says MarketsMojo’s Sunil Damania
PG Electroplast & Jaina Group sign MoU to form a JV to manufacture LED televisions, stock gains 2%
Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty above 18,600; Clean Science, ICICI Lombard most active
Nucleus Software shares hit upper circuit on robust Q4 show
Engineers India shares gains as Q4 profit surges 140% YoY to Rs 190 crore
Nifty Metal index added 1 percent supported by NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel
RITES signs MoU with PFC; stocks gain
Ethos arm Silvercity Brands AG acquires 100% stake in Swiss-based Favre Leuba GmbH
BSE realty index rose 1 percent supported by Mahindra Lifespace, Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills
Expect gold price should consolidate in lower range with negative bias: Saumil Gandhi
Marcellus Investment doubles positions in Divis Labs; weakness seen in discretionary consumption sectors: Saurabh Mukherjea
Puravankara plans to launch 15 mn sq ft projects this fiscal, eyes topline of Rs 18,000 crore
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Central Bank of India
Indices trade higher with Nifty at 18,600; M&M, HDFC twins top gainers
Nifty Pharma down 0.7 percent dragged by Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Divis Laboratories
Greaves Cotton tanks 10% after govt asks to repay subsidy over rule breach
Godrej Properties increases stake in Wonder City Buildcon to 100%
ICICI Lombard shares gain 11% after ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in company
ONGC shares fall 3% on posting Q4 loss at Rs 248 crore on huge one-time loss
MOIL targets double digit production growth in FY24
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit falls 12% YoY to Rs 506 crore, revenue grows 11%
Motilal Oswal maintains Buy rating on M&M with a Target Price of Rs 1,500/share
Nifty Bank index rose 0.6 percent and touch a record high led by AU Small Finance, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Bank Nifty at record high
A follow up buying from here can take Nifty to 18,700-18,800: Ashwin Ramani
Aurobindo Pharma retains double digit growth guidance
Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of the good news has already been anticipated by the markets
See 4Q GDP at 5.1% and FY23 at 7%: Madhavi Arora
Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout: Ajit Mishra
Dollar elevated as sticky inflation cements Fed hike bets, debt ceiling deal lifts optimism
Oil climbs after US leaders strike provisional debt deal
Promoter Group to sell up to 3.5% equity in Clean Science and Technology via block deal
ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by 4%
Expect Nifty to touch 18,800: Jatin Gedia
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,549 crore
Sun Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, tops estimate
FPI flows likely to continue supporting the market: V K Vijayakumar
Wall Street indexes end sharply higher on optimism about debt ceiling
Asian indices trade higher with Nikkei up 1%, Taiwan Weighted up 0.8%
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the indices indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,955.91
|109.53
|+0.17%
|Nifty 50
|18,632.60
|33.95
|+0.18%
|Nifty Bank
|44,385.90
|74.00
|+0.17%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UltraTechCement
|7,933.20
|92.65
|+1.18%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ITC
|444.00
|-5.10
|-1.14%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Midcap 100
|33685.90
|134.90
|+0.40%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5980.30
|-10.90
|-0.18%
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recorded a massive 30.4% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 278.8 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline, higher other income and exceptional income. Revenue from operations grew by 40% to Rs 965 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, which is the RE business vertical of NTPC Limited.
The project shall be executed in the state of Gujarat. With this the total orders from NTPC stands at 550MW awarded till date to Inox Wind.
Sobha has reported a massive 242% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.6 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline growth.
Revenue from operations surged 70.3% to Rs 1,210 crore compared to corresponding period last year, with consistently higher sales, the highest ever collections and healthy customer deliveries.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23.
Indian indices opened on a flat note on May 30.
The Sensex was down 57.48 points or 0.09% at 62,788.90, and the Nifty was down 8.10 points or 0.04% at 18,590.60. About 1226 shares advanced, 818 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.
HCL Technologies, ONGC, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ITC, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.
The vote on the deal is likely to happen on Wednesday. Also, FIIs relentless buying and hopes of a Fed rate hike pause could help maintain the buying momentum.
Technically, all bullish eyes will now be at Nifty’s all-time-high at 18888 mark, while Bank Nifty could be a big outperformer as the benchmark aims at its psychological 45,000-mark.
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.67 per dollar against previous close of 82.63.
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 40.36 points or 0.06% at 62,806.02, and the Nifty was up 35.10 points or 0.19% at 18,633.80.
Indian markets could open flat, in line with range bound Asian markets today.
European stock indexes edged lower on Monday, but news that the U.S. had reached a debt ceiling deal over the weekend kept Wall Street futures positive. The deal is expected to provide only short-term relief for markets, as worries linger about inflation and further rate increases. The U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day.
While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates. While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.
Asia-Pacific markets are range bound on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the U.S. economy.
Nifty held on to steady gains to end higher on May 29. At close, Nifty was up 0.54% or 99.3 points at 18598.7. Nifty rose on May 29 with an upgap following the debt ceiling agreement over the weekend. 18696 is the next resistance for Nifty while 18508 could be a support.