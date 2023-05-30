English
    Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early losses, trade higher; Sobha, Inox Wind, IRCTC in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Technologies, ONGC, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ITC, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.

      • 09:25 AM IST

        IRCTC Q4 profit jumps 30.4% YoY to Rs 278.8 crore; share price fall

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Inox Wind share price gains 5% on bagging repeat order of 150 MW

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Bank Nifty may move to 45,000-mark: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:00 AM IST

        Indian markets could open flat, 18696 a next resistance for Nifty: Deepak Jasani

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Uptrend in Nifty to continue and expect head toward its life-high: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:49 AM IST

        USFDA classifies Jubilant Pharmova's arm Montreal CMO facility as Official Action Indicated

      • 08:45 AM IST

        FIIs buys shares worth Rs 1758.16 crore on May 29

      • 08:39 AM IST

        OnMobile Global Q4FY23 loss at Rs 2.12 crore

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Asian stocks mostly higher as US debt deal revives confidence

      • 08:31 AM IST

        IRCTC Q4 net profit rises 30% YoY to Rs 279 crore; final dividend declared

      • 08:24 AM IST

        18500 – 18580 shall act as a crucial support zone for the Nifty:  Jatin Gedia

      • 08:17 AM IST

        Inox Wind bags repeat order of 150 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy

      • 08:00 AM IST

        Key supports for Nifty at 18550-18500: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Oil rises on U.S. debt deal, but rate hikes, OPEC+ talks curb enthusiasm

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Dollar eases as deal over US debt ceiling lifts risk appetite

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Nikkei down, Hang Seng gains

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 03:26 PM IST

        Jefferies keeps buy rating on Sun Pharma, target cut to Rs 1,150; shares decline

      • 03:21 PM IST

        Affordable Robotic gains 3.5% after announcing channel partner for its US arm

      • 03:18 PM IST

        Expect Rupee to trade with a slight positive bias in the near term: Anuj Choudhary

      • 03:13 PM IST

        Jefferies keeps buy rating on Piramal Enterprises, target at Rs 985

      • 03:10 PM IST

        Remain bullish on Crude oil with prices expected to test $78: Mohammed Imran

      • 03:04 PM IST

        Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty at 18,600 led by auto, metal, realty

      • 02:53 PM IST

        Jefferies maintains buy rating on JK Cement, target at Rs 3,200

      • 02:51 PM IST

        Suprajit Engineering shares fall 3% as Q4 net profit down 15.6% at Rs 41 crore

      • 02:39 PM IST

        Taj GVK shares gain 2% as Q4 profit rises to Rs 18.7 crore

      • 02:31 PM IST

        Natco Pharma net profit jumped 344% QoQ

      • 02:24 PM IST

        SML Isuzu reports Q4 earnings

      • 02:13 PM IST

        Sakhti Sugar net profit surged 1000% YoY

      • 02:08 PM IST

        Navkar Corp net profit down 89% in March quarter

      • 02:02 PM IST

        NIIT Q4 net loss at Rs 9.4 crore versus profit of Rs 68.4 crore

      • 02:01 PM IST

        Nifty above 18,600, Sensex rises 420 pts; RIL, ONGC, Clean Science most active shares

      • 02:00 PM IST

        Ruchira Papers shares gain as Q4 profit rose 19% at Rs 19 crore

      • 01:56 PM IST

        GMR Airports dives 10% after March-quarter loss widens

      • 01:49 PM IST

        Investec keeps buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 560;stock down

      • 01:26 PM IST

        BSE Oil & Gas index falls 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, ONGC, BPCL

      • 01:20 PM IST

        Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares jump 5% as Q4 profit rises tp Rs 131cr

      • 01:19 PM IST

        Oil gains after US leaders strike debt deal

      • 01:11 PM IST

        Gold trades in tight range on US debt limit deal, Fed rate hike bets

      • 01:00 PM IST

        Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty around 18,600; HDFC twins, ITC, M&M positive contributors

      • 12:58 PM IST

        Anandrathi maintains buy rating on City Union Bank; shares tank 9%

      • 12:53 PM IST

        Investec keeps buy rating on Sun Pharma; stock recovers

      • 12:46 PM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit falls 12% to Rs 506 crore; share price fall

      • 12:34 PM IST

        Sun Pharma shares fall as company to acquire remaining stake in Taro Pharma

      • 12:29 PM IST

        Ipca Laboratories, IRCTC, Adani Transmission among others to announce their earnings today

      • 12:24 PM IST

        Lupin shares gain on approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva in Canada

      • 12:11 PM IST

        Indices near day's high; Nifty above 18,600, Sensex up 425 pts; M&M top gainer

      • 12:07 PM IST

        BHEL shares gain 5% despite Q4 profit tanks 33%

      • 11:55 AM IST

        Sharekhan maintains Buy rating on M&M with a price target of Rs 1,550

      • 11:42 AM IST

        M&M CEO says auto company positioned to outperform industry

      • 11:34 AM IST

        Debt ceiling limit being suspended for 2 years a huge relief for global equity and debt markets, says MarketsMojo’s Sunil Damania

      • 11:22 AM IST

        PG Electroplast & Jaina Group sign MoU to form a JV to manufacture LED televisions, stock gains 2%

      • 11:00 AM IST

        Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty above 18,600; Clean Science, ICICI Lombard most active

      • 10:59 AM IST

        Nucleus Software shares hit upper circuit on robust Q4 show

      • 10:53 AM IST

        Engineers India shares gains as Q4 profit surges 140% YoY to Rs 190 crore

      • 10:47 AM IST

        Nifty Metal index added 1 percent supported by NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel

      • 10:44 AM IST

        RITES signs MoU with PFC; stocks gain

      • 10:41 AM IST

        Ethos arm Silvercity Brands AG acquires 100% stake in Swiss-based Favre Leuba GmbH

      • 10:32 AM IST

        BSE realty index rose 1 percent supported by Mahindra Lifespace, Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills

      • 10:27 AM IST

        Expect gold price should consolidate in lower range with negative bias: Saumil Gandhi

      • 10:17 AM IST

        Marcellus Investment doubles positions in Divis Labs; weakness seen in discretionary consumption sectors: Saurabh Mukherjea

      • 10:15 AM IST

        Puravankara plans to launch 15 mn sq ft projects this fiscal, eyes topline of Rs 18,000 crore

      • 10:09 AM IST

        RBI imposes monetary penalty on Central Bank of India

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Indices trade higher with Nifty at 18,600; M&M, HDFC twins top gainers

      • 09:59 AM IST

        Nifty Pharma down 0.7 percent dragged by Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Divis Laboratories

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Greaves Cotton tanks 10% after govt asks to repay subsidy over rule breach

      • 09:49 AM IST

        Godrej Properties increases stake in Wonder City Buildcon to 100%

      • 09:37 AM IST

        ICICI Lombard shares gain 11% after ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in company

      • 09:28 AM IST

        ONGC shares fall 3% on posting Q4 loss at Rs 248 crore on huge one-time loss

      • 09:26 AM IST

        MOIL targets double digit production growth in FY24

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit falls 12% YoY to Rs 506 crore, revenue grows 11%

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Motilal Oswal maintains Buy rating on M&M with a Target Price of Rs 1,500/share

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Nifty Bank index rose 0.6 percent and touch a record high led by AU Small Finance, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

      • 09:16 AM IST

        Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Bank Nifty at record high

      • 09:03 AM IST

        A follow up buying from here can take Nifty to 18,700-18,800: Ashwin Ramani

      • 08:57 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma retains double digit growth guidance

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of the good news has already been anticipated by the markets

      • 08:45 AM IST

        See 4Q GDP at 5.1% and FY23 at 7%: Madhavi Arora

      • 08:40 AM IST

        Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout: Ajit Mishra

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Dollar elevated as sticky inflation cements Fed hike bets, debt ceiling deal lifts optimism

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Oil climbs after US leaders strike provisional debt deal

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Promoter Group to sell up to 3.5% equity in Clean Science and Technology via block deal

      • 08:07 AM IST

        ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by 4%

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Expect Nifty to touch 18,800: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,549 crore

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Sun Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, tops estimate

      • 07:44 AM IST

        FPI flows likely to continue supporting the market: V K Vijayakumar

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Wall Street indexes end sharply higher on optimism about debt ceiling

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Asian indices trade higher with Nikkei up 1%, Taiwan Weighted up 0.8%

      • 07:29 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the indices indices

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Hikal Q4:

      Company has posted 74 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore and revenue was up 8.5% at Rs 545.3 crore vs Rs 502.4 crore, YoY.

      Company has posted 74 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore and revenue was up 8.5% at Rs 545.3 crore vs Rs 502.4 crore, YoY.
    • May 30, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      Kalpataru Power Large Trade | 1.1 crore shares (7.4% equity) worth Rs 546.6 crore change hands at Rs 495 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
          
      Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 491.75, down Rs 15.30, or 3.02 percent

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      IRCTC Q4 profit jumps 30.4% YoY to Rs 278.8 crore; share price fall

      Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recorded a massive 30.4% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 278.8 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline, higher other income and exceptional income. Revenue from operations grew by 40% to Rs 965 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

      Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recorded a massive 30.4% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 278.8 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline, higher other income and exceptional income. Revenue from operations grew by 40% to Rs 965 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    • May 30, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    • May 30, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Inox Wind share price gains 5% on bagging repeat order of 150 MW

      Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, which is the RE business vertical of NTPC Limited.

      The project shall be executed in the state of Gujarat. With this the total orders from NTPC stands at 550MW awarded till date to Inox Wind.

      Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, which is the RE business vertical of NTPC Limited. The project shall be executed in the state of Gujarat. With this the total orders from NTPC stands at 550MW awarded till date to Inox Wind.
    • May 30, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Sobha has reported a massive 242% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.6 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline growth.

      Revenue from operations surged 70.3% to Rs 1,210 crore compared to corresponding period last year, with consistently higher sales, the highest ever collections and healthy customer deliveries.

      The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23.

      Sobha has reported a massive 242% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.6 crore for March FY23 quarter despite weak operating margin, driven by healthy topline growth. Revenue from operations surged 70.3% to Rs 1,210 crore compared to corresponding period last year, with consistently higher sales, the highest ever collections and healthy customer deliveries. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23.
    • May 30, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on a flat note on May 30.

      The Sensex was down 57.48 points or 0.09% at 62,788.90, and the Nifty was down 8.10 points or 0.04% at 18,590.60. About 1226 shares advanced, 818 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.

      HCL Technologies, ONGC, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ITC, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Bank Nifty may move to 45,000-mark: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities



      Early gains are likely in Tuesday trades as steady optimism in other Asian indices is likely to keep the mood upbeat for local investors. Even as US markets were shut on Monday, the trading theme still revolves around the US debt agreement between the US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

      The vote on the deal is likely to happen on Wednesday. Also, FIIs relentless buying and hopes of a Fed rate hike pause could help maintain the buying momentum.

      Technically, all bullish eyes will now be at Nifty’s all-time-high at 18888 mark, while Bank Nifty could be a big outperformer as the benchmark aims at its psychological 45,000-mark.

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.67 per dollar against previous close of 82.63.

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open

      : Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 40.36 points or 0.06% at 62,806.02, and the Nifty was up 35.10 points or 0.19% at 18,633.80.

    • May 30, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Indian markets could open flat, 18696 a next resistance for Nifty: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities

      Indian markets could open flat, in line with range bound Asian markets today.

      European stock indexes edged lower on Monday, but news that the U.S. had reached a debt ceiling deal over the weekend kept Wall Street futures positive. The deal is expected to provide only short-term relief for markets, as worries linger about inflation and further rate increases. The U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day.

      While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates. While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

      Asia-Pacific markets are range bound on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the U.S. economy.

      Nifty held on to steady gains to end higher on May 29. At close, Nifty was up 0.54% or 99.3 points at 18598.7. Nifty rose on May 29 with an upgap following the debt ceiling agreement over the weekend. 18696 is the next resistance for Nifty while 18508 could be a support.

