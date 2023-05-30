Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early losses, trade higher; Sobha, Inox Wind, IRCTC in focus

May 30, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Indian markets could open flat, in line with range bound Asian markets today.

European stock indexes edged lower on Monday, but news that the U.S. had reached a debt ceiling deal over the weekend kept Wall Street futures positive. The deal is expected to provide only short-term relief for markets, as worries linger about inflation and further rate increases. The U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day.

While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates. While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

Asia-Pacific markets are range bound on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the U.S. economy.

Nifty held on to steady gains to end higher on May 29. At close, Nifty was up 0.54% or 99.3 points at 18598.7. Nifty rose on May 29 with an upgap following the debt ceiling agreement over the weekend. 18696 is the next resistance for Nifty while 18508 could be a support.