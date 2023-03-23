English
    March 23, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys are among the major losers on the Nifty.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:50 AM IST

        HG Infra Engineering shares rally on winning road project from NHAI

      • 09:48 AM IST

        GR Infraprojects shares gain on winning multiple projects

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 2,477 crore

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Government to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via offer for sale

      • 09:20 AM IST

        L&T signs agreement with McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Hero MotoCorp to revise price of motorcycles & scooters from April 1

      • 09:11 AM IST

        NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Markets may witness a cautious start, intra-day support at 17017: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:00 AM IST

        For Nifty immediate hurdle on the upside is at 17,200: Kunal Shah

      • 08:54 AM IST

        Govt amends export policy for biofuels

      • 08:43 AM IST

        L&T signs agreement with McPhy for eElectrolyzer manufacturing

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Global Surfaces to make debut today

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed meeting in early trade on Thursday: Ajit Mishra

      • 08:23 AM IST

        Oil prices fall as investors weigh Fed chair comments, rate hike

      • 08:17 AM IST

        Dollar slips as Fed outlook shifts

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Immediate support for the Nifty stands at 16,800-16,830: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Gold edges higher after Fed signals pause in rate hikes

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Wall Street ends sharply lower as Jerome Powell warns inflation fight continues

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Nikkei, Straits Times down 0.5% each

      • 07:36 AM IST

        US Fed raises rates by quarter point

      • 07:33 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the broader index in India

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,156.85-57.74 -0.10%
      Nifty 5017,137.90-14.00 -0.08%
      Nifty Bank39,999.500.45 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,137.90 -14.00 (-0.08%)
      Thu, Mar 23, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco397.905.15 +1.31%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints2,798.65-41.20 -1.45%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5510.8518.50 +0.34%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28010.30-207.30 -0.73%


    • March 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
    • March 23, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 am

      Sensex was down 99.13 points or 0.17 percent at 58,115.46, while Nifty 50 was down 26.60 points or 0.16 percent at 17,125.30.

      About 1694 shares advanced, 1104 shares declined, and 119 shares were unchanged.

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      HG Infra Engineering shares rally on winning road project from NHAI

      Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Jharkhand.

      The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore with the construction period of 730 days, said HG Infra Engineering in a regulatory filing.

      The project included construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) (Package 13).

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

      GR Infraprojects shares gain on winning multiple projects

      GR Infraprojects share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder for projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

      Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh, GR Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.

      In addition, GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 for a project of six-laning of Surat – Nashik – Ahmednagar– Solapur – MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch in the state of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. Read More

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    • March 23, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

      Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager, SAMCO MF:

      Powell in its aggressive battle to tame inflation stands hawkish and raised interest rate by quarter percentage point, despite financial turmoil weighing the economy post collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. FOMC participants’ dot plot continue to recommend that they will keep the current pace of rate hikes in 2023.

      However, markets would take a sigh of relief with Fed setting the stage for peaking of rate hikes, hinting departure from previous statements which cautioned “ongoing increases” would be appropriate to tackle inflation, despite status quo in quantitative tightening.

      Despite the much anticipated 25 bps rate hike, bond yields are falling suggesting a classic understanding that rates have peaked out and are set to reverse ahead. Given what Mr. Bond Market is indicating, Fed may blink in the next show.

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
      BSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      GTL Infra3000300.740.02
      GTL Infra4000300.740.03
      GV Films2000000.450.01
      Adani Total Gas13017983.31.28
      Adani Green Ene16999982.451.67
      GTL Infra5000000.750.04
      GTL Infra5000000.750.04
      GTL Infra3429480.750.03
      GTL Infra5000000.750.04
      GTL Infra10000340.750.08
    • March 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

      Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 2,477 crore

      Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders or notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.

      The orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crore in India and overseas markets and EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
      SENSEX Market Map
    • March 23, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Investors Meetings on March 23:

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Government to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via offer for sale

      The Government of India is going to sell up to 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of Hindustan Aeronauticsvia offer for sale on March 23 and March 24. It has an option to additionally sell 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of the company, which is an oversubscription option.

      In case the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 3.50 percent(1.17 crore) equity shares of HAL. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 2,450 per share, which is at a discount of 6.7 percent to closing price of March 22.

    • March 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      L&T signs agreement with McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing

      L&T has entered into an electrolyzer manufacturing binding agreement with McPhy Energy, a France-based leading electrolyzer technology and manufacturing company, for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging green hydrogen market.

