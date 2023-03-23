Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

Global Surfaces debuts with 17% premium at Rs 164
The listing was on expected lines given the good subscription numbers, and recovery in equity markets, though there are concerns with respect to falling operating margin.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,156.85
|-57.74
|-0.10%
|Nifty 50
|17,137.90
|-14.00
|-0.08%
|Nifty Bank
|39,999.50
|0.45
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|397.90
|5.15
|+1.31%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|2,798.65
|-41.20
|-1.45%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5510.85
|18.50
|+0.34%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28010.30
|-207.30
|-0.73%
Sensex was down 99.13 points or 0.17 percent at 58,115.46, while Nifty 50 was down 26.60 points or 0.16 percent at 17,125.30.
About 1694 shares advanced, 1104 shares declined, and 119 shares were unchanged.
Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Jharkhand.
The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore with the construction period of 730 days, said HG Infra Engineering in a regulatory filing.
The project included construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) (Package 13).
GR Infraprojects share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder for projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.
Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh, GR Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.
In addition, GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 for a project of six-laning of Surat – Nashik – Ahmednagar– Solapur – MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch in the state of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. Read More
Sudarshan Chemical Industries extended its uptrend with above average volumes for third consecutive session, rising nearly 3 percent to Rs 416. The stock has been making higher highs formation for fifth day in a row.
Powell in its aggressive battle to tame inflation stands hawkish and raised interest rate by quarter percentage point, despite financial turmoil weighing the economy post collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. FOMC participants’ dot plot continue to recommend that they will keep the current pace of rate hikes in 2023.
However, markets would take a sigh of relief with Fed setting the stage for peaking of rate hikes, hinting departure from previous statements which cautioned “ongoing increases” would be appropriate to tackle inflation, despite status quo in quantitative tightening.
Despite the much anticipated 25 bps rate hike, bond yields are falling suggesting a classic understanding that rates have peaked out and are set to reverse ahead. Given what Mr. Bond Market is indicating, Fed may blink in the next show.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|GTL Infra
|300030
|0.74
|0.02
|GTL Infra
|400030
|0.74
|0.03
|GV Films
|200000
|0.45
|0.01
|Adani Total Gas
|13017
|983.3
|1.28
|Adani Green Ene
|16999
|982.45
|1.67
|GTL Infra
|500000
|0.75
|0.04
|GTL Infra
|500000
|0.75
|0.04
|GTL Infra
|342948
|0.75
|0.03
|GTL Infra
|500000
|0.75
|0.04
|GTL Infra
|1000034
|0.75
|0.08
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders or notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.
The orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crore in India and overseas markets and EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.
The Government of India is going to sell up to 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of Hindustan Aeronauticsvia offer for sale on March 23 and March 24. It has an option to additionally sell 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of the company, which is an oversubscription option.
In case the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 3.50 percent(1.17 crore) equity shares of HAL. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 2,450 per share, which is at a discount of 6.7 percent to closing price of March 22.
L&T has entered into an electrolyzer manufacturing binding agreement with McPhy Energy, a France-based leading electrolyzer technology and manufacturing company, for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging green hydrogen market.