Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

March 23, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Jharkhand.

The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore with the construction period of 730 days, said HG Infra Engineering in a regulatory filing.

The project included construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) (Package 13).