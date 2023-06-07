English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a flat start; US markets gain, Asia trade mostly higher

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,713 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly higher, while US markets ended firm.

    • Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a flat start; US markets gain, Asia trade mostly higher
      Dalal Street
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:00 AM IST

        Oil prices steady as fears over supply tightness counter demand woes

      • 07:50 AM IST

        IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 1.55 times on bidding debut

      • 07:44 AM IST

        BSE increases circuit limit for 4 Adani Group stocks, effective today

      • 07:38 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Nikkei down 1%, Hang Seng up 1%

      • 07:29 AM IST

        US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,792.885.41 +0.01%
      Nifty 5018,599.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank44,164.550.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,599.00 0.00 (0.00%)
      Wed, Jun 07, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      UltraTechCement8,109.55227.55 +2.89%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,086.25-23.10 -2.08%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto14729.50159.20 +1.09%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28689.00-549.80 -1.88%


    • June 07, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Oil prices steady as fears over supply tightness counter demand woes

      Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after the previous session's losses, as demand concerns owing to slow global economic growth were offset by fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts.

      Brent crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $76.38 a barrel at 0039 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.85 a barrel.

      Both benchmarks eased about 1% on Tuesday, paring some of Monday's gains that were driven by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia's surprise pledge over the weekend to reduce output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd in July.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 1.55 times on bidding debut

      The initial public offering of IKIO Lighting has received bids for 2.36 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.52 crore, subscribing 1.55 times on debut today, June 6.

      The portion set aside for retail investors has subscribed 1.64 times, while high net-worth individuals have bid for 97.69 lakh equity shares against their portion of 32.94 lakh shares.

      Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bought 12.81 lakh shares of IKIO so far, against the allotted quota of 42.42 lakh shares.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 07, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
    • June 07, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      BSE increases circuit limit for 4 Adani Group stocks, effective today

      The BSE Limited has announced revision in circuit limit for total 477 stocks on June 6, including Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power.

      As per the notice published by the exchange on its website, the country's oldest stock exchange has increased circuit limit for total 232 stocks to 10 percent from 5 percent earlier including Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Ansal Housing, Shriram Asset Management Company, Mcleod Russel India, GVK Power, and PC Jeweller.

      Further, Adani Power, Kamdhenu, Rail Vikas Nigam, and EKI Energy Services will have a new circuit limit at 20 percent, from 5 percent earlier. Read More

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed as the region looks to China’s May trade data and a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, a day after Australia’s central bank defied expectations and raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest in 11 years.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 07, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

      US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week

      US stocks closed up on Tuesday, helped by some advances in economically sensitive sectors, as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meet next week.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.42 points, or 0.03%, to 33,573.28, the S&P 500 gained 10.06 points, or 0.24%, to 4,283.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.99 points, or 0.36%, to 13,276.42.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

      SGX Nifty:

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 31.50 points or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,713 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market On Tuesday:

      On a highly volatile day on June 6, the Indian equity indices closed on a flat note. At close, the Sensex was up 5.41 points or 0.01 percent at 62,792.88, and the Nifty was up 5.20 points or 0.03 percent at 18,599.

      After a negative start, the market extended the losses as the day progressed with the Nifty falling below 18,550. However, last-hour recovery erased all the losses to close on a flat note.

      UltraTech Cement, Divis Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ONGC and Wipro.

      Among sectors, auto and realty gained 1 percent, while the information technology index shed 1.5 percent.

      The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market