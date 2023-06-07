Taking Stock: Nifty above 18,700 ahead of RBI policy; investors get richer by Rs 2.48 lakh crore

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also added 1 percent each.

After a muted close in the previous session, the bulls were back in action on June 7 with Nifty crossing 18,700 for the first time in 2023, a day before the RBI policy meeting outcome.

At close, the Sensex was up 350.08 points or 0.56 percent at 63,142.96, and the Nifty was up 127.40 points or 0.68 percent at 18,726.40.

Despite mixed global cues, the market started on a firm note and extended the gains as the day progressed amid buying across the sectors.

Investors wealth has increased by Rs 2.48 lakh crore, as the market capitalization of BSE listed companies jumped to Rs 289.05 lakh crore, from Rs 286.57 lakh crore in previous session.

Stocks and sectors

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Nestle India and HDFC Life, while losers were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with the BSE Realty index hitting a fresh 52-week high and BSE FMCG & Capital Goods indices rallied to an all-time high. Among others, metal, oil & gas, and power indices were up 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices touched their fresh all-time high today, by adding 1 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Vodafone Idea, HPCL, Glenmark Pharma, while a short build-up was seen in Cipla, Oberoi Realty and Ambuja Cements.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in United Breweries, Vodafone Idea and Balrampur Chini.

More than 250 touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Usha Martin, Tata Motors, Torrent Power, Titan Company, Sanofi India, PNB Housing Finance, MAN Infraconstruction, Lloyds Steels Industries, Macrotech Developers, InterGlobe Aviation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, DLF, Britannia Industries and Bharat Electronics.

Outlook for June 8

Gaurav Bissa, VP - InCred Equities

Nifty had a small gap up opening which was then followed by a range bound move for a couple of hours. This was predominantly due to Bank Nifty which was trading almost flat in the opening hours. However, the second hour of the trading session brought fresh cheers to bulls with Nifty making fresh highs every hour even when Bank Nifty continued to struggle.

Nifty witnessed fresh hourly breakout above 18650 levels which has now paved the way towards 18800-18850 levels. Bank Nifty has also managed to close above its swing breakout level of 44200 which if sustained can lead to a rise till 45000 levels.

The immediate support is at 18630 levels for Nifty and 43900 for Bank Nifty. The trend for both the indices remains positive.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets rallied sharply and witnessed broad-based buying support ahead of the credit policy with the Sensex ending past the crucial 63000-mark. Upbeat moved prevailed throughout the session as investors are hoping a rate hike pause amid improving domestic macroeconomic situation. All eyes will be on the RBIâ€™s growth outlook and inflation projection for the year, and in case if there is any downgrade in inflation expectations, optimism is likely to persist.

Technically, Nifty clearing the important resistance level of 18650 may intensify the positive momentum. A bullish candle on and a higher bottom formation clearly indicates further uptrend from the current levels.

For the breakout traders now, 18650 would be the key support level to watch out. Above which, the market could rally till 18800-18875. On the flip side, below 18650, uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could retest the level of 18600-18550.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.