Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank top gainers

Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global goods demand slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse. He added that a recession is yet to start and it is too early to call bottoms. Bottoming in US equities usually happens during a recession. The Indian earnings growth estimates at 12-14 percent are reasonable. Problem for India is global equities and PE multiple of world markets is coming off. Equity Risk Premium not particularly low and can stay elevated which means lower PE multiples