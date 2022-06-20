English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 20, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal and oil & gas indices down 2-4 percent, while FMCG index up 1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex51,433.0772.65 +0.14%
      Nifty 5015,299.506.00 +0.04%
      Nifty Bank32,691.30-51.75 -0.16%
      Nifty 50 15,299.50 6.00 (0.04%)
      Mon, Jun 20, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,188.2077.75 +3.68%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco314.95-18.75 -5.62%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG36912.70648.10 +1.79%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal4511.80-213.05 -4.51%


    • June 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

      Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse 
      Indian economy should be one of the least affected by global goods demand slowdown said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse. He added that a recession is yet to start and it is too early to call bottoms. Bottoming in US equities usually happens during a recession. The Indian earnings growth estimates at 12-14 percent are reasonable. Problem for India is global equities and PE multiple of world markets is coming off. Equity Risk Premium not particularly low and can stay elevated which means lower PE multiples  

    • June 20, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

      Market at 11.00 AM
      Indices trade flat amid volatility, Sensex down by around 30 points, Nifty around 15,250
      The Sensex was trading flat with a loss of 34.1 points or 0.07% at 51,326.28 and the Nifty was lower by 24.15 points or 0.16% at 15,269. About 764 shares have advanced, 2372 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 11.00 AM Indices trade flat amid volatility, Sensex down by around 30 points, Nifty around 15,250 The Sensex was trading flat with a loss of 34.1 points or 0.07% at 51,326.28 and the Nifty was lower by 24.15 points or 0.16% at 15,269. About 764 shares have advanced, 2372 shares declined, and 141 shares are unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

      Elara Capital’s View on Apollo Tyres

      In Europe, Apollo Tyres is gaining market share and brand credibility in the UHP & UUHP PCR and TBR segments in addition to share gained due to supply stoppage from Russia. 

      We expect a standalone EBITDA margin of 11.3% in FY24E (Q4FY22 at 9.4%) on operating leverage and price rise. EU EBIT margin is set to improve hereafter, given restructuring completion of the EU facilities and a favorable product mix. 

      Company has adequate capacity to cater to incremental demand from the structural CV upcycle. Moderation of capex in the upcoming years would lead to a positive FCF of Rs 31 bn over FY23-24E. We expect a revenue CAGR of 18%, an EBITDA CAGR of 25% and a PAT CAGR of 55% over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin expanding 160bp over the same period. We reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 291 on 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 24.3.

      Elara Capital’s View on Apollo Tyres In Europe, Apollo Tyres is gaining market share and brand credibility in the UHP & UUHP PCR and TBR segments in addition to share gained due to supply stoppage from Russia.  We expect a standalone EBITDA margin of 11.3% in FY24E (Q4FY22 at 9.4%) on operating leverage and price rise. EU EBIT margin is set to improve hereafter, given restructuring completion of the EU facilities and a favorable product mix.  Company has adequate capacity to cater to incremental demand from the structural CV upcycle. Moderation of capex in the upcoming years would lead to a positive FCF of Rs 31 bn over FY23-24E. We expect a revenue CAGR of 18%, an EBITDA CAGR of 25% and a PAT CAGR of 55% over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin expanding 160bp over the same period. We reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 291 on 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 24.3.
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1 percent dragged by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1 percent dragged by the Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Alkem Laboratories receives Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA

      This is to inform you that US FDA had conducted an inspection of Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 06th June, 2022 to 17 th June, 2022.

      At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations.

      The company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

      Alkem Laboratories receives Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA This is to inform you that US FDA had conducted an inspection of Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 06th June, 2022 to 17 th June, 2022. At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations. The company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Greenlam Industries to issue upto 63.10 lakh equity shares to Smiti Holding

      Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on June 20, 2022, approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company Private Limited, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,95,00,00,120.

      Greenlam Industries to issue upto 63.10 lakh equity shares to Smiti Holding Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on June 20, 2022, approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company Private Limited, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,95,00,00,120.
    • June 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.

      The Sensex was down 3.40 points or 0.01% at 51357.02, and the Nifty was down 14.70 points or 0.10% at 15278.80. About 730 shares have advanced, 2099 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session. The Sensex was down 3.40 points or 0.01% at 51357.02, and the Nifty was down 14.70 points or 0.10% at 15278.80. About 730 shares have advanced, 2099 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.
    • June 20, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

      For the traders now, 15400 would act as a trend decider level and above the same, the Nifty could touch the level of 15600-15700. 

      On the other hand, below 15400, the index could retest the level of 15200. Further down side may also continue which could drag the index till 15000. 

      Meanwhile, after a long time, on weekly charts the Bank Nifty closed below the important support level of 33000. The structure suggests below 33000 it could slip up to 32000-31500.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 20, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Aurobindo Pharma board approves acquisition of 51% stake in GLS Pharma

      The Board of Directors of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on June 17, 2022, has approved the acquisition of 51% equity shares in GLS Pharma Limited, operating in oncology business and having manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for a total consideration of Rs 28,05,00,000.

      Aurobindo Pharma board approves acquisition of 51% stake in GLS Pharma The Board of Directors of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on June 17, 2022, has approved the acquisition of 51% equity shares in GLS Pharma Limited, operating in oncology business and having manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for a total consideration of Rs 28,05,00,000.
    • June 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the Adani Total Gas, ONGC, Gail India

      BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the Adani Total Gas, ONGC, Gail India
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.