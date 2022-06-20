Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; HUL, HDFC and HDFC Bank top gainers

June 20, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Elara Capital’s View on Apollo Tyres

In Europe, Apollo Tyres is gaining market share and brand credibility in the UHP & UUHP PCR and TBR segments in addition to share gained due to supply stoppage from Russia.

We expect a standalone EBITDA margin of 11.3% in FY24E (Q4FY22 at 9.4%) on operating leverage and price rise. EU EBIT margin is set to improve hereafter, given restructuring completion of the EU facilities and a favorable product mix.

Company has adequate capacity to cater to incremental demand from the structural CV upcycle. Moderation of capex in the upcoming years would lead to a positive FCF of Rs 31 bn over FY23-24E. We expect a revenue CAGR of 18%, an EBITDA CAGR of 25% and a PAT CAGR of 55% over FY22-24E with EBITDA margin expanding 160bp over the same period. We reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 291 on 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 24.3.