    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    February 27, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,400; IT, auto stocks drag

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.

      • 09:23 AM IST

        SpiceJet board to meet again on February 27 to decide on debt to equity conversion

      • 09:12 AM IST

        Fabindia withdraws IPO documents due to market volatility

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Nifty seems to be slipping towards its 200-DMA: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:02 AM IST

        Indian rupee opens marginally lower

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Dollar advances as traders consider higher-for-longer rates view

      • 08:45 AM IST

        BSNL nears deal closure with TCS consortium worth Rs 24,500 crore for 4G equipment

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Adani starts discussions to raise $400 million in debt against Australian coal port

      • 08:30 AM IST

        Asia stocks face rate squeeze, dollar gets the benefit

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Below 17,500, the weak sentiment will continue in Nifty: Amol Athawale

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Vodafone Idea shareholders approve issuance of Rs 1,600 crore optionally convertible debentures to ATC

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Spicejet Q3 profit jumps 160% to Rs 110 crore; stock soars 10%

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days

      • 07:54 AM IST

        Granules India gets USFDA approval for Losartan Potassium tablets

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Wall Street ends sharply down, posts biggest weekly drop of 2023

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade weak; Kospi down 1%, Starits Times down 0.5%

      • 07:38 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      SpiceJet board meeting on February 27

      SpiceJet: The board of directors of the company will meet again on February 27 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares, and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

      Spicejet on February 24 reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.

      The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 cror

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto share price fall as company to take a 25% production cut due to uncertainties in export markets like Nigeria, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on negative note on February 27 with Nifty around 17400.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 238.89 points or 0.40% at 59,225.04, and the Nifty was down 69.10 points or 0.40% at 17,396.70. About 929 shares have advanced, 1124 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.

      Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      Fabindia withdraws IPO documents due to market volatility

      Fabindia, a retailer of Indian ethnic wear, has withdrawn its initial share sale documents for its Rs 4,000 crore initial public offering amid market uncertainty.

      The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not conducive for listing, the company said, adding that Fabindia will explore other liquidity options, including filing for an IPO in the future, depending on its need for growth capital and market conditions.

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      With the overall sentiment remaining bearish, local equities are expected to ease in early Monday trades. Caution is likely to remain the buzzword as concerns over more rate hikes by the developed economies in the wake of stubbornly high inflation levels continue to weigh on investors' minds.

      There are indications that on the back of renewed inflation spike, the Fed could hike interest rates by 50 bps in its next meeting. Technically, benchmark Nifty seems to be slipping towards its 200-DMA placed at 17368 mark.

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open

      : Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 108.79 points or 0.18% at 59,355.14, and the Nifty was down 19.70 points or 0.11% at 17,446.10.

    • February 27, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.84 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.75.

    • February 27, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

      Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

      The Nifty has fallen back into the falling channel, heightening the chances of further downsides. The 50DMA and 14DMA are in a bearish crossover. Also, the current value is sitting well below the critical near-term moving averages, with the momentum oscillator RSI (14) slipping below the reading of 50. The current set-up is likely to keep the Nifty under pressure, with a potential downside towards 17,150–17,200 over the short term. On the higher end, crucial resistance is placed at 17,800.

    • February 27, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    • February 27, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Dollar advances 

      The dollar was on the front foot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

      The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 105.17, just below the seven week peak of 105.32 it touched on Friday after hotter-than-expected data. The index is up 3% for February and set to snap a four-month losing streak.

