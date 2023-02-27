Taking Stock | Sensex down 175 points, Nifty below 17,400; realty, banks outperform

Profit booking continued on Dalal Street for the seventh straight day on February 27, amid weak global cues and selling in auto, metal, information technology and capital goods space.

At close, the Sensex was down 175.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 59,288.35, and the Nifty was down 73.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,392.70.

Amid weak global cues, the market started lower and extended the losses as the day progressed, dragging the Nifty below the Budget Day low of 17,353.40. Last-hour recovery erased some of the losses, supported by buying in realty and financials.

Stocks and Sectors

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, SBI and HDFC Life.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index shed 2.4 percent, information technology 2 percent and auto 1.5 percent. FMCG and pharma were down 0.7 percent each.

Nifty Bank and PSU Bank were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent.

The BSE midcap index ended 0.6 percent lower, while the smallcap index was down a percent.

On the BSE, except bank, up 1 percent, and realty, up 2 percent, all sectoral indices ended lower. Auto, capital goods, information technology and metal were down 1-2 percent.