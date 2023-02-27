English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Sensex down 175 points, Nifty below 17,400; realty, banks outperform

    The BSE midcap index was down 0.6 percent and smallcap index fell 1 percent

    Rakesh Patil
    February 27, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

    Profit booking continued on Dalal Street for the seventh straight day on February 27, amid weak global cues and selling in auto, metal, information technology and capital goods space.

    At close, the Sensex was down 175.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 59,288.35, and the Nifty was down 73.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,392.70.

    Amid weak global cues, the market started lower and extended the losses as the day progressed, dragging the Nifty below the Budget Day low of 17,353.40. Last-hour recovery erased some of the losses, supported by buying in realty and financials.

    Also Read - Nifty breaks 200 DMA & Budget day's low, but experts hopeful for reversal if 17,300 holds

    Stocks and Sectors

    Related stories

    Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, SBI and HDFC Life.

    On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index shed 2.4 percent, information technology 2 percent and auto 1.5 percent. FMCG and pharma were down 0.7 percent each.

    Nifty Bank and PSU Bank were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,288.35-175.58 -0.30%
    Nifty 5017,392.70-73.10 -0.42%
    Nifty Bank40,307.10397.70 +1.00%
    Nifty 50 17,392.70 -73.10 (-0.42%)
    Mon, Feb 27, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ICICI Bank856.4016.70 +1.99%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris1,193.50-122.15 -9.28%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank40307.10397.70 +1.00%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5313.75-129.85 -2.39%

    The BSE midcap index ended 0.6 percent lower, while the smallcap index was down a percent.

    On the BSE, except bank, up 1 percent, and realty, up 2 percent, all sectoral indices ended lower. Auto, capital goods, information technology and metal were down 1-2 percent.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 03:52 pm