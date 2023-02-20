Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; oil, gold down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,972 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, tracking mixed US markets on Friday.
Gold trades lower
Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.
HUL inks pact to sell Annapurna and Captain Cook brands
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on February 17 said it has signed an agreement to sell its flour brand 'Annapurna' and salt brand 'Captain Cook' for Rs 60.4 crore.
The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company. Read More
Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the acquisition of minority stake in Agatsa Software Private Limited and Remidio Innovative Solutions Private Limited on February 18.
The pharma major will hold a 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software, an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company. In Remidio Innovative Solutions, a company that provides innovative products for early detection of eye diseases, Sun Pharma will be acquiring 27.39 percent. To Check Details Click Here
Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, 98 stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, L&T Technology Services, Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, and Metropolis Healthcare, saw a short build-up.
S&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Microsoft and Nvidia as investors worried that inflation and a strong U.S. economy could put the Federal Reserve on pace for more interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 declined 0.28% to end the session at 4,079.09 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.58% to 11,787.27 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39% to 33,826.69 points.
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 35 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,972 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on February 17 amid selling across sectors barring capital goods.
At close, the Sensex was down 316.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 61,002.57, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,944.20.
The market started the last day of the week on a negative note on weak global cues and witnessed extended selling in the second half of the session but some last-hour buying narrowed the losses.
For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added 0.50 percent each.
Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Asian Paints and Grasim Industries.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, information technology, PSU bank, metal and pharma down 1 percent each. Selling was also seen in the auto and FMCG names. On the other hand, Nifty Infra index added 0.44 percent.
The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent and smallcap index 0.20 percent.
On the BSE, bank, information technology, and realty indices shed 1 percent each, while auto, metal, power and healthcare down 0.3-0.8 percent. However, capital goods index rose 0.9 percent.