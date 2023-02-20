Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; oil, gold down

February 20, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

Gold trades lower

Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.