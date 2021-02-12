MARKET NEWS

February 12, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; Wipro top gainer, FMCG stocks fall

Buying seen in the IT stocks, while selling witnessing in the FMCG, metal, and pharma names.

  • February 12, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Biocon Biologics and Viatris receive European Commission approval:

    Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon has announced that Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart co-developed with Viatris Inc., has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency. 

    Kixelle, a fast-acting insulin analog indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 1 year and above, has been approved as a 100 units/ml solution for injection in vial and pre-filled pen presentations.

  • February 12, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher at 72.81 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 72.86, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

    On February 11, rupee ended flat at 72.86 per dollar against previous close of 72.84.

  • February 12, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The markets have opened on a tepid note this morning, unclear in its direction for the day. Sometimes traders do not wish to carry a lot of open positions over the weekend. However, the trend of the Nifty is positive and all dips can continue to be utilised as buying opportunities. The index still has steam to conquer levels closer to 15500. 14500-14600 is a good support band for the Nifty and as long as that holds, we are in comfortable territory.

  • February 12, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold eased on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields edged higher, but prices were on course for their best week in three as hopes of more U.S. stimulus underpinned the metal.

  • February 12, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • February 12, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on February 12 on the back of mixed global cues.

    At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 37.13 points or 0.07% at 51,568.65, and the Nifty was up 12 points or 0.08% at 15,185.30. About 787 shares have advanced, 291 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.

  • February 12, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening tracking mixed global cues. Optimism about economic recovery is likely to be offset by a spike in Coronavirus cases and jump in oil price. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed amid optimism surrounding economic recovery and release of weaker than expected macroeconomic data.

