Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; Wipro top gainer, FMCG stocks fall

February 12, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Biocon Biologics and Viatris receive European Commission approval:

Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon has announced that Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart co-developed with Viatris Inc., has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.

Kixelle, a fast-acting insulin analog indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 1 year and above, has been approved as a 100 units/ml solution for injection in vial and pre-filled pen presentations.