Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech in focus

April 26, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

HCL Technologies Q4 result:

IT services company HCL Technologies on April 22 reported a 25.6 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, dented by wage hikes and a one-time bonus of over Rs 700 crore. Profit in the December quarter 2020 was at Rs 3,982 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 1.8 percent to Rs 19,642 crore compared to Rs 19,302 crore in the previous quarter, while the revenue in dollar terms rose 3 percent sequentially to $2,696 million thereby, missing CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 3.6 percent growth on a QoQ basis.