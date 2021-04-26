MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
April 26, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech in focus

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 26, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    HCL Technologies Q4 result:

    IT services company HCL Technologies on April 22 reported a 25.6 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, dented by wage hikes and a one-time bonus of over Rs 700 crore. Profit in the December quarter 2020 was at Rs 3,982 crore.

    Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 1.8 percent to Rs 19,642 crore compared to Rs 19,302 crore in the previous quarter, while the revenue in dollar terms rose 3 percent sequentially to $2,696 million thereby, missing CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 3.6 percent growth on a QoQ basis.

  • April 26, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    ICICI Bank Q4 result:

    Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 24 clocked a massive 260.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for quarter ending March 2021. The profit in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 1,221.4 crore. The number was below the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which pegged it at Rs 4,862.8 crore, partly due to higher tax cost.

    Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 16.9 per cent to Rs 10,431.13 crore in Q4FY21, compared to Rs 8,926.9 crore in Q4FY20.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 26, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices eased slightly on Monday on concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections in India and Japan, the world's third and fourth largest oil importers, would cut fuel demand in Asia.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Asian Markets

    Asian stocks rose for a third straight session on Monday as risk appetite was aided by recent data showing the world economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was well on track while the U.S. dollar loitered near two-month lows.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher:

    U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67% to 34,043.49 and the S&P 500 gained 1.09% at 4,180.17, just below its previous closing high of 4,185.47 on April 16. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.44% at 14,016.81.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 32 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,372 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 26, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.