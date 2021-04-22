Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices open lower despite positive global cues; Nestle India in focus

April 22, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 22 with Nifty below 14200 amid positive global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 466.41 points or 0.98% at 47239.39, and the Nifty was down 136.90 points or 0.96% at 14159.50. About 430 shares have advanced, 427 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.