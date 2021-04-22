MARKET NEWS

April 22, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices open lower despite positive global cues; Nestle India in focus

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India. Asian indices were trading higher following positive close from the US markets.

  • April 22, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • April 22, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 22 with Nifty below 14200 amid positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 466.41 points or 0.98% at 47239.39, and the Nifty was down 136.90 points or 0.96% at 14159.50. About 430 shares have advanced, 427 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

  • April 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap down opening tracking worries about rising oil prices, climbing new Covid-19 cases in the country (that could derail the economic recovery) despite positive global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid optimism about economic recovery with reopening.

  • April 22, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 67.85 points or 0.14% at 47773.65, and the Nifty was down 78.30 points or 0.55% at 14218.10.

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,082.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,323.01 crore in the Indian equity market on April 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Results on April 22

    Cyient, Indus Towers, Rallis India, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Visaka Industries, Amal, Fineotex Chemical, Filatex India, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and Ind Bank Housing will release their quarterly earnings.

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Gold Updates: 

    Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a sagging dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yields boosted the metal's appeal, while palladium held close to an all-time high hit in the previous session

  • April 22, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow.

