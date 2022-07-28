Sensex, Nifty up 1% each, 4 factors fuelling the market rally

Stock Market, Share Market

The Indian equity benchmarks posted healthy gains in the morning trade on July 28 on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps and chairperson Jerome Powell brushed aside talk of a recession.

At 11.07 am, the Sensex was up 833.97 points, or 1.49 percent, at 56,650.29, and the Nifty 229.80 points, or 1.38 percent, at 16,871.60.

"I do not think the US is currently in a recession," Powell said after the end of the US central bank's latest policy meeting, citing an unemployment rate that is still near a half-century low and solid wage growth and job gains. "It doesn't make sense that the US would be in recession," a Reuters report quoted him as saying.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by information technology, financials, metals and realty, which added 1-2 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.5-1 percent.

According to Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research at Bandhan Bank, the US Fed’s 75 basis point rate hike was expected, as it stayed “highly attentive” to inflation risks. US inflation remains at a multi-decade high even though commodity prices have started showing signs of cooling.

The FOMC also noted that recent indicators of spending and production had softened. On balance, thus, while more rate hikes are almost certain in the near term, the Fed will likely get a chance to shift to a lower gear by the end of the year, he said.

Here are the factors that have propelled markets higher:

1 Strong global cues

US equities rose sharply and the dollar lost ground as investors bet the Federal Reserve would slow interest rate hikes following its announcement of an increase in rates in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.05 points, or 1.37 percent, to 32,197.59, the S&P 500 gained 102.56 points, or 2.62 percent, to 4,023.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 469.85 points, or 4.06 percent, to 12,032.42.

Following positive US markets, Asian equities also gained on July 28, with Nikkei, Kospi and Shanghai trading in the green. SGX Nifty was up 1.17 percent at 16,857.

2 US Fed hikes rate by 75 bps against the feared 100 bps

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points against an expected hike of 100 bps on July 27. The American central bank gave the future interest rate guidance in the range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent. Analysts said the Fed, through its commentary, has made markets believe that this interest rate upcycle may not last long contrary to what was anticipated. This may have positive implications on equities globally, they said.

3 FIIs return to Indian markets

Analysts believe that the markets were extremely oversold with foreign investors selling Indian shares worth nearly $28.70 billion, so far, this year. The selling pace of the FIIs reduced in July. The foreign institutional investors net sold Indian stocks worth $146 million this month compared to more than $6.34 billion in June.

4 The rupee rises as the US dollar falls

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 79.77 against the US dollar in the early trade on July 28, tracking overnight weakness in the American currency. However, higher oil prices, month-end importer demand and global recession fears could restrict the gains for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.80 against the American dollar and touched 79.77 in initial deals, registering a gain of 14 paise over the last close. On July 27, the rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 against the dollar.

Technical View

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Even after another 75 bps rate hike by the Fed and indication that "another unusually large increase would be appropriate in the next meeting", US markets staged a smart bounce back with S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising 2.62 and 4.06, respectively. The market seems to be taking a cue from the Fed chief's observation that "I don't think we are in a recession now, the labour market continues to be tight".

Data—unemployment at a 50-year low and job vacancies at historical highs —seem to support the Fed chief's confidence about the US economy.

The July rally in the domestic market, which has seen the Nifty gain around 1,500 points from the June lows, seems to be intact for the very short term. After the recent correction, IT stocks may rebound, taking cues from the Nasdaq rally and the continuing strength in the US economy. Financials will continue to be resilient.

