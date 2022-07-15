Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 16,000; ACC, L&T Infotech in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M and Hindalco Industries.
July 15, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on July 15 with Nifty above 16000.
The Sensex was up 280.27 points or 0.52% at 53696.42, and the Nifty was up 84.30 points or 0.53% at 16023. About 1309 shares have advanced, 428 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
July 15, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
ED arrests ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna in PMLA case linked to 'illegal phone tapping'
The Enforcement Directorate on July 14 arrested Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India, in connection to a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping, news agency PTI reported.
The agency took Ramakrishna under arrest after receiving nod from from a Delhi-based court to investigate the case, the report added.
Following the arrest, Ramakrishna was sent to four-day custodial interrogation by the court, news agency ANI reported.
July 15, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 309.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 556.40 crore on July 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
July 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of mixed global cues. Concerns persisted over the prospects of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth.
US markets ended mixed amid release of macroeconomic data.
July 15, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start on a firm note in tandem with gains in SGX Nifty & most of the other Asian gauges, but intra-day volatility will continue due to the uncertain environment.
Pessimism continues to grip stock markets across the globe amidst lingering recession fears and mounting inflationary pressures. Also, blame the negativity on the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, courtesy of Russia.
Falling rupee, FPI outflows, and US bond markets flashing recession warnings would keep investors on tenterhooks. However, investors can take solace from the receding crude oil prices, which has further declined below USD 100 a barrel.
Technically speaking, if Nifty breaks below its biggest support at 15851 mark then it is safe to assume that the global crisis could just be starting.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 62.40 points or 0.12% at 53353.75, and the was Nifty down 32.20 points or 0.20% at 15906.50.
July 15, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower at 79.92 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.87.
July 15, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Asian stocks stumble
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened worry about the outlook for global economic growth.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% in early trade to a two-year low, dragged down by concerns about China's property market where homeowner threats to cease mortgage payments have spooked markets.
China's main share index was marginally higher, while a Hong Kong-listed index of mainland stocks fell more than 2%.
July 15, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Additionally, consistent FII outflows and concerns on looming recession may hurt the rupee.
Further, investors are expected to remain vigilant ahead of crucial economic data from the US and statements from Fed officials. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.60-80.20.
July 15, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Indian rupee falls below 80 to a dollar after trading hours
The rupee breached the psychologically important 80 to the dollar mark in the over the counter and derivative markets on expectations that portfolio investors will hasten sales of equities amid fears that the US Fed will raise interest rates by 1 percentage point later this month to restrain runaway inflation.