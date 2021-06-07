MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI restrains Vivek and Roopa Kudva from accessing securities market for 1 year

Vivek Kudva has been directed to pay a monetary penalty of Rs 4 crore, whereas, a fine of Rs 3 crore has been slapped on Roopa Kudva.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has restrained former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific (APAC), Vivek Kudva, and his wife Roopa Kudva, former MD of Omidyar Network India, from accessing securities market for one year.

The regulatory body has directed them to transfer Rs 30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to escrow account within 45 days.

The SEBI has also barred Franklin Templeton Asset Management Company (FT-AMC) from launching any new debt scheme for two years, and has imposed a of Rs 5 crore for violation of regulations in the shutting down of six debt schemes last year.

Also Read | Sebi asks Franklin Templeton to return fund management fees of six debt funds

Vivek Kudva has also been asked to pay a monetary penalty of Rs 4 crore, whereas, a fine of Rs 3 crore has been slapped on Roopa Kudva.

Close

Related stories

"As a result of the irregularities in the running of the debt schemes inspected, loss has been caused to the investors. The noticee was under a statutory obligation to abide by the provisions of the Mutual Regulations and circulars issued thereunder, which it failed to do," the order issued by SEBI's Whole Time Member G. Mahalingam stated.

"Each of the provisions contained in Sections 15A(b), 15D(b), 15D(f), 15E and 15HB of the SEBI Act mandate a maximum penalty of Rs 1 crore. Accordingly, I am of the view that a monetary penalty of Rs 5 (five) crore be imposed under Section 15I of the SEBI Act read with Rule 5 of the SEBI Inquiry Rules, on the Noticee for the violations," it further added.

Also Read | Franklin Templeton unitholders to get Rs 3,205 crore in fourth tranche

The monetary penalty imposed by SEBI is required to be paid within 45 days by Franklin Templeton. Additionally, the regulator has also initiated adjudication proceedings against certain top employees of FT–AMC.

"In my view, the employees of FT-AMC may be liable for the aforementioned irregularities arising during the course of business of the noticee. From the records made available before me, I note that SEBI has initiated adjudication proceedings against certain employees of FT-AMC including the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and the Directors," the order said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Market #Rupa Kudva #SEBI #Vivek Kudva
first published: Jun 7, 2021 07:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey