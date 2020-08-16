Roadblocks to financial independence and ways to overcome them

Rahul Jain

The concept of financial independence is not new. It always existed and is something that all of us, as individuals, seek to achieve.

Simply put, financial independence or freedom means having enough funds to address all your goals and expenses overcoming the psychological fear of not achieving your financial objectives, being prepared for contingencies and living life on your terms, without having to depend on anyone for monetary assistance.

Reaching financial independence is akin to a long journey filled with several challenges along the way. This Independence Day, let’s see how you can overcome these hurdles and reach this all-important objective, with ease.

Carrying the Burden of Debt

Debt is one of the biggest roadblocks to financial independence and can derail even the soundest of plans, in no time. Debt drags you back emotionally and restricts the flexibility to channelise your funds towards attractive investments.

However, note that not all forms of debt are bad. For example, home loan and education loan help you create an asset and acquire skills needed for adding to your existing wealth in the long term.

On the other hand, life-style related loans not only result in binge spending, but also create a debt-trap that turns vicious with time.

You can easily avoid the burden of unnecessary debt by curbing your need for instant gratification and keeping peer pressure at bay. If you require a loan, by any chance, have a sound repayment strategy beforehand and avoid taking on more than what you can handle.

Cognitive Biases

Cognitive biases often lead to committing mistakes, jeopardising your goals in the process. These biases are a result of your inherent beliefs and thoughts that provide you with a false sense of comfort. Confirmation bias, herd mentality bias, and recency bias are some of the common biases affecting investors, across age groups.

The best way to overcome these is to adopt a rational approach and take into account long-term perspectives with your investment. Do not let your emotions cloud your judgement and have a holistic view of your financial position, risk appetite, and investment horizon, before committing.

Also, seek professional help, if required, as expert guidance often helps to see the big picture, delve deep into the root cause of your bias, and help in eliminating it.

Giving Equities a Miss