App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL to raise Rs 53,000 crore via 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 a share

The board of directors kept the issue price at Rs 1,257 per equity share which is 14.31 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,467 on the BSE.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue, the company said in a statement on the BSE announcing its quarterly and annual results.

One share will be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 percent discount to the closing price for April 30.

The board of directors kept the issue price at Rs 1,257 per equity share which is 14.31 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,467 on the BSE.

Close

Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 equity share for every 15 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

related news

The stock closed nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 1,467 on the BSE.

"We are fully committed on our investment plans in our consumer businesses and new initiatives. We are at the doorsteps of a huge opportunity and our rights issue and all other equity transactions will strengthen Reliance and position us to create substantial value for all our stakeholders," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said in the release.

On April 22, Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, and Facebook Inc signed binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms.

Also Read: RIL Q4: Exceptional loss drags profit to Rs 6,348 crore

Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market capitalisation on April 30 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,348 crore during January-March quarter 2020, registering a decline of 45.5 percent QoQ and 38.7 percent YoY.

Note: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #March quarter results #Reliance Industries #RIL #RIL Rights issue

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.