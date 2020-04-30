RIL Q4: Exceptional loss drags profit to Rs 6,348 crore, but Jio registers 73% net growth, rights issue 1:15

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. The company has also donated Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market capitalisation on April 30 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,348 crore during January-March quarter 2020, registering a decline of 45.5 percent QoQ and 38.7 percent YoY.

The bottomline was hit by an exceptional loss of Rs 4,267 crore due to fall in oil prices and demand destruction post COVID-19, but healthy growth in Reliance Jio limited the profit decline.

While explaining the reason for exceptional loss, Reliance said, "In respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to COVID-19 and the same has been disclosed as exceptional items."

The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was Rs 11,640 crore and in the corresponding quarter last year, it was Rs 10,362 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 11.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1,36,240 crore, and the year-on-year fall in revenue was 2.4 percent.

"Our consumer businesses further strengthened their leadership positions and recorded robust growth on all operating and financial parameters during the year. Both Retail and Jio, continue to work towards providing superior products and services to Indian consumers," said Ambani.

Reliance Jio, the world's largest telecom operator with 387.5 million subscribers, has reported a stellar 72.7 percent sequential growth in Q4 profit at Rs 2,331 crore, which was far ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,840 crore for the quarter.

Company announced India's biggest rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 15 equity shares held by shareholders, at a price of Rs 1,257 per share against Thursday's closing of Rs 1,467.05 per share.

"Rights issue will enable participation of all shareholders in growth

businesses of Reliance, while promoters will subscribe their full entitlement of the rights issue and also to all the unsubscribed portion," company said in its BSE filing.

"We are fully committed on our investment plans in our consumer businesses and new initiatives. We are at the doorsteps of a huge opportunity and our rights issue and all other equity transactions will

strengthen Reliance and position us to create substantial value for all our stakeholders," Mukesh Ambani said.

Earlier today, the company also said its entire board and senior leaders will take pay cuts ranging between 30 to 50 percent as a proactive measure to counter the cost pressures from the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Chairman and Managing director Mukesh Ambani will forego his entire compensation for the year 2020-21.

Last week, Facebook Inc signed a binding agreement with Reliance Industries to invest Rs 43,574 crore into Jio Platforms. Its investment will translate into a 9.99 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, the company had said in its BSE filing on April 22.

Reliance Industries share price fell 26.4 percent in the quarter ended March 2020 and 5.8 percent year-to-date, but registered a massive 63 percent rally from March 23's low amid expectations of rising ARPU, growth in Reliance Jio and consistent progress in deleveraging balance sheet plan.

