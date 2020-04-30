App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio Q4: Net profit at Rs 2,331 crore, up 177% YoY

Reliance Jio's subscriber base stood at 387.5 million as on March 31, 2020, a 26.3 percent YoY growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on April 30 reported a 177 percent YoY jump in profit at Rs 2,331 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter.

The company's standalone revenue from operations, including access revenues, stood at Rs 14,835 crore.

Also Read | RIL Q4: Exceptional loss drags profit to Rs 6,348 crore, but Jio registers 73% net growth, rights issue 1:15

Close

Reliance Jio's subscriber base stood at 387.5 million as on March 31, 2020, a 26.3 percent YoY growth. The average revenue per user (ARPU) was at Rs 130.6 per subscriber per month for the said quarter.

Earlier this month, social media giant Facebook bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). The deal values Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).

Read all about the Facebook-Jio deal here

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #India #reliance jio

