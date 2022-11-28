Options trader PR Sundar faces backlash over 'most vulgar tweet of the year'

PR Sundar (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Celebrated options trader PR Sundar has faced intense backlash from the investment community on twitter today after an exchange between him and another user on the social media platform.

Sundar, who has nearly 500,000 followers on twitter and is widely regarded as among the most famous options traders in India, had a heated exchange with another fellow user over posting mark-to-market losses of his recent trades.



That tweet by Sundar must be the most vulgar tweet of the year in Indian Fintwit. How low can people stoop?

— His majesty's jester (Buffoon of Charts) (@pipthegreat1) November 27, 2022

Several users on twitter branded Sundar’s choice of language on the platform as ‘distasteful’, ‘poor’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of Kredent Infoedge and celebrated YouTuber, announced on twitter that he has taken down his face-to-face chat with PR Sundar hosted on his YouTube channel.

“As a daughter's father, it's painful to see the comment. I know the communication intent was something else, but the execution was extremely poor,” Bajaj said in a tweet.



As a daughter's father, it's painful to see the comment. I know the communication intent was something else, but the execution was extremely poor. We all face trolls. They don't have character, but we all have and cannot allow anyone to damage the same. This #face2face is gone! — Learner Vivek Bajaj (@vivbajaj) November 28, 2022



Sundar had participated in Face2Face Multi-Asset Trading Conclave organised by Bajaj’s Elearnmarkets in Bangkok in September. “We all face trolls. They don't have character, but we all have and cannot allow anyone to damage the same,” he added.

PR Sundar alleged that he was targeted on the social media site and that he spoke “their language”.



Some paid trolls trolled me too much.

Some start ups can do anything to increase their valuation to 1000's of Crores.

They targeted me, my haters also joined them.

I had to speak in their language to shut them up.

My intention was not to offend anyone.

— P R Sundar (@PRSundar64) November 27, 2022

“My intention was not to offend anyone,” PR Sundar said in a tweet following the backlash to his exchange with another twitter user.

Sundar, a former mathematics professor, returned to India in 2005 and began delving into options trading. Over the years, Sundar’s trading capital had soared to over Rs 50 crore with trader claiming to have made profit of Rs 20 crore last year from trading and other ventures.

Several users on the platform claimed to have unfollowed the options trader. “I respect @PRSundar64, the way he shares his knowledge but hit a new low in life by taking about a daughter in a bad note,” a twitter user said.