    NSE, NCL settle 2021’s tech glitch-led shutdown with Rs 72. 64 crore, community service by chiefs

    NSE’s MD and CEO Vikram Limaye, NCL’s MD Vikram Kothari and NSE’s CTOO Shiv Kumar Bhasin will have to commit to pro bono community service of at least 14 days over the next year

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
    The market regulator had launched an investigation into whether the failure of systems of NSE and NCL following the technical glitch

    The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and NSE Clearing (NCL) have paid over Rs 72.64 crore to settle with the market regulator for halting trading on February 24, 2021, following a technical glitch.

    Along with the monetary penalty, the market regulator has ordered that NSE’s MD and CEO Vikram Limaye, NCL’s MD Vikram Kothari and NSE’s CTOO Shiv Kumar Bhasin will take necessary exams/courses and commit to pro bono community service of at least 14 days over the next year. The service should be towards investor education and awareness, by actively contributing to specified programmes that are conducted by and monitored under the aegis of SEBI's Office of Investor Assistance and Education ("OIAE"), the order dated June 20 said.

    On February 24, 2021, the exchange decided to halt trading in all segments from 11:40 am. The exchange informed that its telecom service providers had said that there were issues with their telecom links, because of which there was an adverse impact on NSE system. The trading resumed from 3.45 pm and the trading day was extended up to 5 pm at NSE, BSE Limited and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India.

    The market regulator had launched an investigation into whether the failure of systems of NSE and NCL following the technical glitch was in violation of provisions of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018; Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992; and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; or any other Rules/ Regulations made or directions or circulars issued by SEBI thereunder.

    Tags: #NCL #NSE #SEBI #Securities and Exchange Board of India #Shutdown
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 08:35 pm