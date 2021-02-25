NSE technical glitch | A look at some of the past instances of trading glitch globally

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24 halted trading for four hours due to a technical glitch. NSE closed all trading at 11:40 am. Mumbai-based NSE is the world’s largest derivative bourse by volume. The trading resumed at 15:45 hours and the day’s session extended by one and a half hours. NSE has faced such technical glitches in the past as well. Such glitches are common globally as well. Most of the leading exchanges worldwide have encountered such glitches that have affected trading activities. Let’s take a look at some of the instances that have been reported from the around the world.

November 16, 2020 | A software problem halted trading at Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) for 20 minutes. The issue affected trading of multiple securities in a single order and led to inaccurate market data. (Image: Reuters)

October 1, 2020 | The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trading for a full day due to hardware glitch inside the trading system. The halt affected trading for most users. (Image: Reuters)

July 1, 2020 | Germany’s electronic trading platform Xetra, the exchange operator at Europe’s Deutsche Boerse, suffered a three-hour outage due to a problem with third-party software. The issue affected some European bond and stocks futures. (Image: Reuters)

September 24, 2019 | The NSE system faced connectivity issue with internet service provider, which resulted in trade outage in the last 15 minutes of the trade, impacting several participants with active positions in the market.

August 16, 2019 | London Stock Exchange (LSE) suffered a technical software glitch that delayed the opening of trade by nearly two hours. The issue affected hundreds of shares in some of the UK’s largest companies. (Image: Reuters)

April 25, 2018 | The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suspended trading in five stocks, including Amazon and Alphabet, for the rest of the day after a technical glitch. The exchange said that the suspension was due to a “price scale code issue”. (Image: Reuters)

July 11, 2017 | National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) stopped trading for three hours due to some technical glitch as the quotation stopped updating.

July 4, 2017 | The prices of several big-name Nasdaq-listed stocks appeared on some websites to either spike or plummet well after the closing bell, seemingly due to a glitch related to the market data that runs the largely automated markets. Alphabet Inc and eBay Inc shares were among others that all appeared to be priced at $123.47 on some financial news websites. (Image: Reuters)