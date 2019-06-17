App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Upside for Nifty capped at 12,000; deploy Call Butterfly Spread'

On a week-on-week basis, OI activity is not too emphatic to signify any alteration to original Long-Long Unwinding structure, with heavy PE OI at 11,800 that could act as possible support

Shubham Agarwal
Whatsapp

Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessed volatile swings on either side throughout last week. Nifty spot touched an intraday high of 12,000 and ended the week in red down 0.4 percent. Bank Nifty followed Nifty and was down about 1.45 percent on a week on week basis.

Bank Nifty weekly options data depicts the highest Put base at 30,000 that can act as possible support and highest Call OI is placed at 31,000, which can be immediate resistance.

Nifty Options data for the weekly expiry shows highest Put OI is placed at 11,800, which can act as vital support while on the upside, aggressive call writing of around ~21.89 lakh shares is seen at 11,900/12,000 which can act as immediate resistance.

Close

Over the week, India VIX was down 120 basis point to end at 13.66 indicating low volatility in the market. Meanwhile, Nifty PCR open interest (OI) increased 6 basis point to 1.4682 suggesting positive sentiment in the market.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

On a week-on-week basis, OI activity was not too emphatic to signify any alteration to original long-long Unwinding Structure, with heavy PE OI at 11,800 that could act as possible support.

The upside remains capped by aggressive call writing of around ~21.89 lakh at 11,900-12,000.

Moderately bullish strategy Call Butterfly Spread is suggested for this week. Call Butterfly Spread is bullish to rangebound strategy that offers decent risk-to-reward ratio for traders at a low cost.

In this strategy, we need to buy 1 ATM Call, Sell 2 OTM Calls near target level and Buy 1 further OTM call to hedge the risk.

The maximum profit in this strategy is at Call written strike. As theta decay is fast in weekly options, it is idle for deploying Call Butterfly Spread.

untitled

untitled

untitled

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 09:28 am

tags #Expert Columns #Market Edge #Technicals

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.