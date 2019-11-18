App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order approving Dhanuka's bid for Orchid Pharma

The appellate tribunal observed that the approved resolution value, which stood at Rs 1,146.04 crore, proposed by Dhanuka Laboratories was lower than the liquidation value of Rs 1,309 crore of the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The NCLAT has rejected the bid of Dhanuka Laboratories for the debt ridden Orchid Pharma, and vacated the order passed by the Chennai-bench of NCLT, which had earlier approved its resolution plan.

The appellate tribunal observed that the approved resolution value, which stood at Rs 1,146.04 crore, proposed by Dhanuka Laboratories was lower than the liquidation value of Rs 1,309 crore of the company.

"The upfront payment alleged to be less than the 'Liquidation Value' of Rs 1,309 crore," said the NCLAT-bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

Close

Earlier, the Chennai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Dhanuka Laboratories on its order dated 25 and 27 June, 2019.

related news

"Admittedly, the amount offered in favour of stakeholders including the 'Financial Creditors' and the 'Operational Creditors' is being much less than the 'Liquidation Value', such 'Plan' cannot be accepted.

"For the reasons aforesaid, we set-aside the impugned order dated 25/27th June, 2019 ordering approval the 'Resolution Plan', but do not interfere with the impugned order dated 25th/27th June 2019 by which the application filed by M/s Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd, a 'Resolution Applicant' was rejected," said the National Company Law Appellate (NCLAT).

The appellate tribunal said infusions of fund for maximization of the assets of the Corporate Debtor cannot be counted for the purpose of the amount. Dhanuka Laboratories resolution plan also had a provision of equity infusion of Rs 570 crores as working capital.

"Infusions of fund for maximization of the assets of the 'Corporate Debtor' cannot be counted for the purpose of the amount, which is being kept for distribution amongst the stakeholders, including the 'Financial Creditors' and 'Operational Creditors', if it is less than the 'Liquidation Value', such 'Plan' cannot be upheld, being against the object of the I&B Code and Section 30(2) of the said Code," it said.

The NCLAT order came over a petition filed by Accord Life Spec, which had challenged the order of NCLT approving Dhanuka Laboratories' bid.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #Dhanuka Laboratories #NCLAT #NCLT #Orchid Pharma

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home