Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

A year of rich blends – Radico Khaitan increases focus on premium spirits to protect margins

Radico Khaitan, a spirits company known for selling low-priced brands, is now increasing focus on its premium and luxury alcohol products to keep margins intact, analysts said. Here is a full report.

Story of valuations – Analysing disparity in defence stocks

Amid the surge in Indian defence firms' stocks, fuelled by the Make in India campaign, rising exports and flourishing order books, investors find themselves at a crossroads. Read more.

Aeroflex Industries sees selling pressure after bumper listing; here’s what analysts say

The bumper listing gains of Aeroflex Industries, which manufactures environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products, left analysts mixed on its future outlook. Some analysts see more gains in the counter while others believe that the valuations have already caught up. Read more.

MC Selects

MSCI rejig today: IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Supreme Ind to see passive inflows

Shares of IDFC First Bank, HDFC AMC, Ashok Leyland and Supreme Industries are among the eight stocks that will see inflows up to $214 million each from passive funds, as they make their way into MSCI Global Standard Index on August 31. Here's more.

JC Flowers Yes Bank ARC, Subhash Chandra resolve Rs 6,500 crore debt dispute

Yes Bank's asset reconstruction arm, JC Flowers ARC, and media mogul Subhash Chandra have reached a settlement regarding an outstanding debt of Rs 6,500 crore. The agreement entails JC Flowers accepting 75 percent reduction in the debt, leading Chandra to repay JC Flowers Rs 1,500 crore to regain control over the family's stake in assets including Dish TV, Zee Learn, and three properties, among them a central Delhi bungalow, as reported. Read more.

Amazon signs MoU with Indian postal service, partners with Railways for faster deliveries

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President (SVP) of India and Emerging Markets, Amazon made four key announcements on behalf of the global e-commerce giant mostly centred around product deliveries. Here's more.

China's Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters. Here is a report.