Amazon signs MoU with Indian postal service, partners with Railways for faster deliveries

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President (SVP) of India and Emerging Markets, Amazon made four key announcements on behalf of the global e-commerce giant mostly centred around product deliveries.

Speaking at the fourth edition of Amazon Smbhav, Agarwal said that Amazon had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian postal service and has also partnered with the Indian Railways for a dedicated freight corridor that will help Amazon expedite deliveries for its seller partners.

Smbhav, which is a corruption of the word Sambhav in Hindi, is Amazon's event that is focused on enlightening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) about the opportunities that technology makes possible.

“We have been partners with the Indian postal service for a while. This will create the first-of-its-kind, seamless, integrated cross-border logistics solution. Now, the idea of somebody sitting in the corner of the country (India) can ship products to customers in New York just becomes more real,” Agarwal said at the company event in New Delhi.

Even Amazon’s partnership with the Indian Railways for a dedicated freight corridor is the first of its kind for any e-commerce company, as per Agarwal.

In its third announcement, Amazon launched a product called multi-channel fulfilment. The product will help D2C companies and other small businesses to use the Amazon infrastructure and run operations even if they’re not registered with the e-commerce company.

Generative AI

Jumping on the generative AI bandwagon, Amazon also announced Sahay which will help even small businesses in India to leverage the power of generative AI.

“It's a great way for sellers to ask questions. Whether they want to register, list items, get help, expand sales and be more successful, Sahay will help. I'm very excited to bring the power of generative AI to Indian small and medium businesses starting now and that should be pervasive going forward as well,” Amazon’s Agarwal said.

Amazon expects generative AI to transform its business entirely and said it is difficult to imagine what the company will look like 10 years from now, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

“We think in the next 10 years, there won't be any aspect of our business that won't be transformed in some meaningful way by this (generative AI). There won't be any way that we do our business today that AI won’t transform,” Russell Grandinetti, Russell Grandinetti, SVP - International Consumer at Amazon, said at the event.